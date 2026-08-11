Cute Abiola broke down on social media after fans and followers flooded his comments and DMs with cultism accusations

The comedian revealed the controversial outfit that triggered the backlash was worn for an MTN advertisement

Cute Abiola repeatedly insisted on his identity as a Muslim, urging followers to stop the damaging allegations

Nigerian comedian Cute Abiola has taken to Instagram to passionately defend himself after an MTN advertisement he featured in sparked a wave of cultism accusations from fans and strangers online.

The video, posted on 11 August 2026, shows a visibly distressed Cute Abiola addressing his followers directly, explaining that the outfit seen in an earlier clip he shared had nothing to do with any cult affiliation.

Reactions as Cute Abiola cries after being mistaken for a cultist in viral video. Photo cr4dit@cuteabiola

Source: Instagram

According to him, the clothing was specifically sourced for the brand campaign and would not have been worn under any other circumstance.

MTN advert behind the controversy

The funny man said he initially ignored the comments rolling in beneath his post, but the situation escalated when the accusations began arriving in his private DMs. That was the moment he decided he had to speak up.

"This cloth is for MTN advert that I did, and nothing else. "I'm not anything because I have to make this video to debunk it."

Cute Abiola speaks over allegation of being a cultist. Phpoto credit@cuteabiola

Source: Instagram

The comedian went on to stress that he has no association with any group or organisation outside his faith, repeating several times over the course of his statement that he is simply a Muslim man.

"I'm not into anything or in any way, or associate myself, I'm just a Muslim. I'm just a man," he added.

The comedian also addressed those accusing him of being afraid, acknowledging that some viewers might read his response as fear while firmly standing by his decision to clarify regardless.

"Not that I am scared, but I just have to say it. And if you say I'm scared, I'm scared, please," he said.

Here is the Instagram video of Cuter Abiola speaking about the threat he has been receiving over his post:

Fans react to Cute Abiola's video

The video quickly drew reactions from followers across social media, with many weighing in on the situation.

@jeffc\_fc commented:

"I'm not rugged I'm a Muslim,"

@mealsinminutesabuja wrote:

"You don enter"

Cute Abiola checks blood pressure during match

Legit.ng previously reported that the skit maker was active during AFCON football tournaments in 2025.

Cute Abiola wore Nigeria's jersey and a blood pressure machine attached to his arm to check his status.

He prated that the county would win the match as he shared his expectation.

Source: Legit.ng