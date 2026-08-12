Full List: 3 Youngest Candidates in the 2026 Osun Governorship Election
- The 2026 Osun governorship race features candidates as young as 37, drawn from smaller opposition parties
- One of the three youngest candidates, Olajide Esan of AAC, holds a BSc degree and is running alongside a 51-year-old running mate
- APGA's Adeyemi-Doro Adesina, aged 39, withdrew from the race on August 8 and threw his support behind the APC candidate
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Three of the youngest candidates competing in the 2026 Osun State governorship election are all under 40, with the youngest being 37 years old, as smaller parties field fresh faces in a bid to challenge the major political forces in the state.
1. Olalekan Ogunsakin, 37 — Young Progressives Party
Olalekan Ogunsakin is the youngest of the trio. He is flying the flag of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the election and is among the candidates from smaller parties seeking to win the state's top office.
2. Olajide Esan, 39 — African Action Congress
Olajide Esan, 39, is contesting on the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC). He holds a First School Leaving Certificate, a Senior Secondary School Certificate, and a Bachelor of Science degree. His running mate is Bello Muideen Yekeen, 51.
3. Adeyemi-Doro Adesina, 39 — All Progressives Grand Alliance
Adeyemi-Doro Adesina was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) before pulling out of the race. On Saturday, August 8, he announced his withdrawal and endorsed the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Speaking on Channels Television's The Morning Brief on Monday, August 10, Adesina explained that his decision was guided by what he believed was in the best interest of Osun State and its people. He said his entry into politics was never about personal gain or a desire to hold office, but about the drive to serve.
Osun 2026: List of 3 major contenders
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun State is heading into its most watched political contest in years, with 14 candidates on the ballot for the governorship election set for Saturday, August 15, 2026.
While the field is broad, three candidates have emerged as the most prominent contenders: incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng