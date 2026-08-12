The 2026 Osun governorship race features candidates as young as 37, drawn from smaller opposition parties

One of the three youngest candidates, Olajide Esan of AAC, holds a BSc degree and is running alongside a 51-year-old running mate

APGA's Adeyemi-Doro Adesina, aged 39, withdrew from the race on August 8 and threw his support behind the APC candidate

Three of the youngest candidates competing in the 2026 Osun State governorship election are all under 40, with the youngest being 37 years old, as smaller parties field fresh faces in a bid to challenge the major political forces in the state.

Olalekan Ogunsakin, 37, emerged as the youngest candidate in the Osun governorship race. Photo: OgunsakinOlaleka/FB

Source: Facebook

1. Olalekan Ogunsakin, 37 — Young Progressives Party

Olalekan Ogunsakin is the youngest of the trio. He is flying the flag of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the election and is among the candidates from smaller parties seeking to win the state's top office.

2. Olajide Esan, 39 — African Action Congress

Olajide Esan, 39, is contesting on the platform of the African Action Congress (AAC). He holds a First School Leaving Certificate, a Senior Secondary School Certificate, and a Bachelor of Science degree. His running mate is Bello Muideen Yekeen, 51.

3. Adeyemi-Doro Adesina, 39 — All Progressives Grand Alliance

Adeyemi-Doro Adesina was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) before pulling out of the race. On Saturday, August 8, he announced his withdrawal and endorsed the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Channels Television's The Morning Brief on Monday, August 10, Adesina explained that his decision was guided by what he believed was in the best interest of Osun State and its people. He said his entry into politics was never about personal gain or a desire to hold office, but about the drive to serve.

Osun 2026: List of 3 major contenders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun State is heading into its most watched political contest in years, with 14 candidates on the ballot for the governorship election set for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

While the field is broad, three candidates have emerged as the most prominent contenders: incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Source: Legit.ng