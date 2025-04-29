Veryfairman has shared a video to reveal what BBNaija's Tacha allegedly did before she left Nigeria

In the clip, he alleged that the reality star was owing N1.5m to a group of people before he left Nigeria

He gave her a stern warning to refund the money and pay damages while sharing what transpired between her and the organisers

Self acclaimed social media sheriff, Veryfairman, has called out Big Brother Nigeria's Tacha Akide over an alleged debt.

The reality star, who recently relocated abroad, had flaunted her $6000 apartment in London. She also showed off the interior of the accommodation, which sparked reactions among fans.

Veryfairman shares what BBNaija's Tacha must do to people whom she allegedly offended. Photo credit@symply_tacha/@veryfairman

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by the online critic, he noted that the former housemate was allegedly neck deep in debt before leaving Nigeria.

According to him, a group of people invited her to Kotonu on a trip and her management signed the deal. He affirmed that she was paid N1.5 million, and she assured the company she would be available.

However, BBN's Tacha allegedly refused to turn up for the event and allegedly refused to refund the money she was paid.

Veryfairman reports BBN Tacha to fans over alleged debt. Photo credit@symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

Veryfairman shares more details

Also in the recording, Veryfairman disclosed that the people, who invited Tacha to their tour, sold tickets because she had promised to travel with them. He added that they paid influencers and made advertisement about the trip.

Veryfairman also explained that the trip organisers had to refund people, who bought tickets. He warned the football club owner to refund the money she was allegedly paid.

He also mentioned that Tacha should pay for damages caused to the organisers of the trip.

Veryfairman taunted Tacha over her spending abroad and insisted that she must live up to expectation by paying what belongs to the people she allegedly defrauded.

See the Instagram video here:

How fans reacted to BBNaija's Tacha's video

Legit.ng captured the reactions of fans to the video of BBN's Tacha's call-out. Here are some comments about it below:

@svelte_sal reacted:

"Imagine coming to this life and deciding to throw away your own identity so you can be a clone of someone else."

@queencess_kimberly wrote:

"This egbon just dey wurugbon, very fair man , at least be creative with a name for your brand."

@veeehkeee said:

"It's not even flex dat u pay £6k monthly, dats foolishness, get a mortgage girl."

@abiolaflawless commented:

"He’s even speaking like him photocopy ko easy mhen ."

BBN's Tacha questions her colleague's wealth

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the former BBNaija housemate had shared her thoughts about her colleagues' sources of wealth.

While anchoring a show on Cool FM with BBNaija Phyna, she asked what most ladies do to pay for the private jets they fly.

She complained that she wanted to take a private jet once and couldn't believe the price she was asked to pay. Her utterance sparked different kinds of comments among her fans, who criticised her over the video.

Source: Legit.ng