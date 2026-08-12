The NCAA plans to introduce RFID baggage tracking at Nigerian airports to help reduce lost, missing and misrouted luggage

The system will allow passengers to track their bags in real time using their phones, from check-in to baggage reclaim

The NCAA is already discussing the technology with airlines and reviewing regulations to make the system mandatory

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is advancing plans to make radio frequency identification (RFID) technology compulsory for baggage tracking at airports across the country.

The aviation regulator said the automated system would replace the traditional barcode-based process and give airlines and passengers the ability to monitor checked luggage in real time, from the point of check-in to baggage collection.

NCAA to Unveil New System to Let passengers Track Airport Luggage With Their Phones

Source: UGC

NCAA Targets Persistent Baggage Problems

Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA, disclosed the plan during a stakeholder engagement forum on Tuesday.

He said baggage-related complaints had remained one of the biggest concerns for air travellers, ranking behind flight delays and cancellations.

According to him, passengers frequently report cases of bags being left behind, misplaced, lost or damaged during their journeys.

Achimugu said the regulator decided to introduce automation to strengthen baggage management and reduce the problems associated with the current system.

“The technology we are looking to use now is RFID to replace the current technology being used,” he said.

Passengers to track bags with their phones

The proposed RFID system, which is already being deployed in some other countries, would allow passengers to follow the movement of their luggage using their mobile phones.

Travellers would be able to know whether their bags had moved from the check-in area to the boarding section and whether they had been loaded onto their aircraft.

“With this technology, it will be instant, and we are even going to cut down seriously on the likelihood of bags being misrouted,” he said.

The system would also provide passengers with information about the location of their luggage if they arrive at their destination without their bags.

Achimugu said this would make it possible for passengers to determine where their luggage was without having to immediately file a complaint with the airline.

He added that real-time tracking could substantially shorten the period required to resolve baggage-related cases and reduce the chances of luggage being sent to the wrong destination.

NCAA reviews rules for mandatory implementation

Under the existing regulatory framework, airlines can have up to seven days to locate and reconcile missing baggage with passengers.

Achimugu said RFID tracking could dramatically reduce that period because the location of a missing bag would be available through the tracking system.

NCAA to Unveil New System to Let passengers Track Airport Luggage With Their Phones

Source: UGC

He said the initiative was yet to formally commence but had reached an advanced stage.

According to him, the contractor selected for the project had already been introduced to airlines, while discussions were ongoing on how the technology would be integrated with the various systems operated by carriers.

The NCAA is also reviewing its existing regulations with a view to making automated baggage tracking compulsory for airlines operating in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng