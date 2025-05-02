A lady has made a video about the disappearance of social media activist, Verydarkman after his bestie cried out

The activist's friend, Dkokopee, had cried out that the activist was missing after he visited GTB

Fans of the TikToker also reacted to the video, they supported the lady and shared what they are capable of doing

Reactions have continued to trail the disappearance of social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka VDM.

Legit.ng reported that the TikToker's friend, Itskokopee Ogaga Okokowa, aka Dkokopee, had stated that the activist was missing.

Fans react to VDM's disappearance, share plan for GTBank. Photo credit@verydarkblcakman

Reacting to the sad news, a social media user called out Guarantee Trust Bank over the whereabouts of the TikToker.

According to her, VDM was last seen at the bank, and she questioned how such an incident could happen in their premises.

She warned that nothing must happen to the activist, adding that if anything did, people would hold the financial institution responsible for it.

Lady shares what VDM has been doing

The young lady continued by stating that VDM has been advocating for many people.

She mentioned that he literally speaks up for the voiceless in the country and asked what crime the activist had committed.

More reactions trail VDM's video

Fans in the comments section of the post expressed their support for the activist, who had called out Ashmusy a few months ago

They shared what they were capable of doing to GTB over VDM’s whereabouts.

Many of the TikToker's supporters threatened to close their accounts with the bank if anything happened to VDM. Some prayed for his safe return home.

See the video here:

What fans said about the lady's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the lady about VDM. Here are comments below:

@bennchuks commented:

"Omo massive protest Loading, If u dey abuja fall out make we reach EFCC headquarters."

@efem.ena77 reacted:

"Una don carry wrong person aje dis one go cast aje."

@adamsechomed wrote:

"GTB has made the biggest mistake because they will be a right off for customer to make the biggest account closure in the history of maija."

@oluwa_emy_1 said:

"I just withdrew all my money from GTbank now. I no wan hear stories."

@searching_news_ shared:

"I like as GTbank dey risk their life to entertain us."

@manuel_standard reacted:

"Na revolution wan start like this ooo like play like play them go think say na about VDM hmmm na national treasure una hold ooo."

@horlaideyy commented

"Abeg make unna no hold gtbank o. My money dey there o."

VDM calls out Daddy Freeze

Meanwhile, VDM joined the league of celebrities reacting to Pastor Tobi Adegboyega's alleged fraud and deportation saga after it went viral online.

The clergy had lost his bid to appeal against the ruling of a tribunal in the UK that ordered his deportation over an alleged £1.87 million fraud. VDM shared his excitement about the case.

He also dragged Daddy Freeze for not being truthful about Pastor Tobi Adegboyega. He gave the media personality an unprintable name.

