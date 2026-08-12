The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Ademola Adeleke polled 403,371 votes in the 2022 Osun state governorship election, according to INEC figures

The then incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), finished second with 375,027 votes in the keenly contested poll

A total of 804,450 valid votes were cast across the five candidates who contested the Osun governorship election in 2022

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Osogbo, Osun State - Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defeated incumbent governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by 28,344 votes in the 2022 Osun State governorship election.

This is according to official figures released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Adeleke's 403,371 votes secure his win over Oyetola in Osun State. Photo credit: Gboyega Oyetola/Ademola Adeleke

Source: Facebook

As reported by TheCable, Adeleke polled 403,371 votes to Oyetola's 375,027, with a total of 804,450 valid votes recorded across all five candidates who participated in the 2022 guber election.

Full result of 2022 Osun guber election

The breakdown of the results, as released by INEC, is as follows:

1. Ademola Adeleke (PDP): 403,371

2. Gboyega Oyetola (APC): 375,027

3. Kehinde Atanda (ADP): 10,104

4. Akinade Akanmu (A): 4,515

5. Yussuff Sulaimon (LP): 2,729

The figures show that no other candidate came close to threatening the top two, with the third-placed candidate, Kehinde Atanda of the African Democratic Party (ADP), finishing far behind on 10,104 votes.

Reactions to 2022 Osun election's results

The resurfaced data drew attention on social media, with @olatayobaby writing: "Adeleke is winning again."

@iam_ayoto

"It will be way different this time around. Mind you o, outlandish really defeats Adeleke at the polls"

@oladele80386

"Oyetola as the incumbent oo"

10 LGAs that may shape Osun election outcome

Recall that all three leading candidates in Saturday's Osun governorship poll hail from the same senatorial district, making vote distribution tightly contested.

The Accord Party, APC and ADC camps each claim they will win all 30 local government areas in the state.

The battleground councils, including Osogbo, Olorunda, Odo Otin and Ilesa East, could ultimately decide who wins the governorship.

Read more similar stories on Osun guber election:

Oyetola tells Adeleke to prepare for defeat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Oyetola addressed APC stakeholders in Osun State on Saturday, August 15, 2025, warning that the governorship seat would be reclaimed.

Oyetola dismissed Adeleke's endorsement of President Tinubu as insufficient to save his hold on the state.

The election has been marked by mutual allegations of intimidation and violence between the two major camps.

Source: Legit.ng