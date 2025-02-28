An OAP working with Next Radio, 106.1 has made a video to speak about Burna Boy amid his saga with Sophia Egbueje

In the clip, she shared the amount that Burna Boy charges to perform at any show outside Nigeria, she also shared his other demands

Fans were astonished after hearing the huge amount the singer collects for show, and they shared their take about it

The huge amount Afrobeat singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy charges for shows out said Nigeria has been revealed.

In a video making the rounds online, an On Air Personality with Next Radio 106.1 spoke about the singer.

According to her, the Last Last crooner, who is embroiled in a scandal with Sophia Egbueje, charges all of $1m for a show outside his country Nigeria.

In the recording, the media personality disclosed that when Burna Boy was invited to Kenya, he gave them discount, still, they couldn't afford to fly him for the event.

She asserted that the price was too much for them to afford.

OAP spills more details

Speaking further, the OAP claimed that Burna Boy usually ask for a private jet to take him anywhere he was invited to perform.

In addition to his demand, the lady affirmed that the City Boy crooner must be lodged in a five-star hotel while his aides and others who would travel with him would be lodged in 60 rooms.

Sharing her view about the singer, the OAP said that her country cannot afford to invite Burna Boy, who was trolled with a diss track, to perform.

What Wizkid, Davido, other charge for shows

Burna Boy is not the only singer that charges an arm and leg to perform at shows outside Nigeria. Though he has been labelled the most expensive Nigerian artist to invite for a show, others too charge huge amounts for any event.

The likes of Davido and Wizkid also charge a lot to thrill fans in any gathering. For instance, the Ojuelegba crooner charges all of $800k to $1m (N628m to N785m).

A flight has to be chattered for him to his destination. Likewise, Davido and Olamide collect $500k (N392m), to perform in a show.

Rema and Tiwa Savage are on the same level with their charges, they reportedly charge $100k (N87m).

See the video here:

How Nigerians reacted to the video

Netizens shared their take about what the OAP said. Here are some of the comments below:

@melanin BB wrote:

"ODG for a reason."

@Jako_lee7 said:

"Una go soon tell Burna boy the truth. I also feel that is way too much for him."

@LatinoLam stated:

"He charges more than that."

Burna Boy featured on Grammy playlist

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy had continued to gain international reputation after he was featured on the 66th Grammy playlist.

The singer was fortunate to be the only Nigerian singer on the playlist, as fans were excited about the good news. They praised him and compared him to his colleagues.

