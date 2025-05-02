A video has captured what singer Simi did for her daughter after she lost her tooth and wondered what to do with it

In the clip, the music star, wrote a note to her daughter, brought gifts and stated that they were from the tooth fairy to her daughter

Fans were wowed after seeing how well the five-year-old was able to read well and pronounce difficult words

Deja, the five-year-old daughter of Nigerian singer, Simi Kosoko, aka Simi has wowed fans of her mother and other music lovers with the way she reacted in a video shared by the singer.

The little girl had lost her tooth and her mother, who made banana bread for her daughter months ago, decided to act as tooth fairy and surprise her daughter.

In the clip shared by the Duduke crooner, she got her daughter some lovely gifts and used hand made cards to write her some letters.

In one of the notes, she appreciated her daughter as a tooth fairy for taking good care of her teeth.

Singer Simi dropped some gifts in the bathroom and asked her daughter to check them after reading one of her letters.

Deja reacts after seeing her gifts

When the little girl, who loves Kizz Daniels' songs, got upstairs as directed by the tooth fairy, she screamed as she saw her gifts.

Deja took each of her gifts and was happily checking them while exclaiming about the kind of toys she got.

She also wrote a letter to the tooth fairy and thank her for the gifts.

See the Instagram video here:

Reactions trail Simi, daughter's video

Netizens reacted after seeing the video of Simi and her daughter. Here are some comments below:

@dessymama2 stated:

"I love how Simi is raising Our duduke. I’ve learnt from her . She’s a good mom and a good wife too."

@anikkiee shared:

"I did this for my niece when she lost her first tooth and can't wait to do it for my kids too. I just a beautiful tradition to carry on. God bless her heart ."

@glamsby_ty commented:

"E reach my turn I throw am for roof with stone."

@twinsaffairkiddies reacted:

"Wowww wowww na so una dey do am ??No wonder my son dey ask me ten times mummy you mean u flush my broken tooth I say yes e begin feel bad … Eyea make my son nu vex ooo .. I don learn now …. Cos na roof we dey throwaway our own wen we small."

@beret_republic wrote:

"Duduke don sabi read? Pikin wey we born yesterday? This is so amazing ."

@ellabeau_royal said:

"Simi is an intentional mum. Weldone babes symplysimi."

@tenacious_lolade stated:

"She is toooo cute! She reads toooo well. Go Deja. Thank you and Welldone mummy."

Deja speaks Yoruba with Adekunle Gold

Legit.ng had reported that singer Adekunle Gold had warmed the hearts of fans after sharing a video of his conversation with daughter, Deja.

The music star was seen teaching Deja how to speak Yoruba and the name to call him in the language.

The three-year-old said "Baba mi” as many drooled over her.

