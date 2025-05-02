Peller has been called out by a lady who was lucky to receive a chain from him at an event a few weeks ago

In the clip, the lady noted that her house had been demolished, and she was hoping to sell the chain in order to survive

As expected, her clip sparked comments among fans of the TikToker, who shared their hot takes about the lady

A lady has called out Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, professionally known as Peller, over a gift she received from him at an event a few weeks ago.

The lady had attended an event where Peller was anchoring, and she was lucky to have received a chain from the content creator.

She was seen crying in excitement over the gift as she went on her knees to appreciate the streamer, who had visited his alma mater during the event.

However, after making several attempts to sell the chain, she was told that it was a fake accessory.

Lady shares her plight

In the recording, the embattled lady tearfully revealed that her house had been demolished. She showed the remains of the building, which she referred to as her home, and pleaded for help.

She mentioned that she had hoped to sell the chain gifted to her by the skit maker after losing her home. The lady cried out to the content creator, who has recently has been hosting some celebrities on TikTok, saying she has a small baby to care for and desperately needs assistance.

In her words:

“Them don break our house. They said it is fake. I thought it will change my life. I don go three places. I beg youPeller please help, I get small pikin for hand."

See the video here:

What fans said about lady's video

Netizens reacted after seeing what the lady said about Peller's gift. Here are comments below:

@misschinny_ reacted:

"So you are expecting him to dash you a real Diamond."

@omah_leeautos commented:

"It’s possible Pellar doesn’t even know it’s fake. Just take heart aboyt it dear."

@eberechukwu0147 wrote:

"So you feel say Peller go give you diamond? As how now."

@amensexy09 shared:

"You be nor know say na fake before? Sorry for the laugh o."

@uncle_babs stated:

"Crase dey your head. Better go and work to get money."

@stelz_nn wrote:

"Na diamond wey dem dey wear and keep not for sale, keep and wear. Na wa for you sha"

@itzafoma shared:

"Go make Davido dash u better one. Not all celebrities wear originl diamond around."

Peller sets GoFundMe for Jarvis

Legit.ng previously reported that the skit maker made a video to beg Nigerians for money to operate Jarvis' mouth tumour.

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her Al niche as she said she was waiting for the result of the test.

In the recording by Peller, he noted that the operation would need over N30million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her.

