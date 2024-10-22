Simi and her daughter has been captured baking a banana bread in their kitchen and the clip was sighted online

In the recording, the mother, and daughter were still in their kitchen when the little girl corrected the singer

The clip generated reactions from fans who were happy to see such a great daughter and mother relationship

Nigerian singer, Simi Kosoko, better known as Simi, and her daughter, Deja, have wormed their way into the hearts of their fan after a video of the two was sighted online.

In the clip, the music star, who always speaks glowingly about her husband, was seen in the kitchen with her daughter as they baked a banana bread.

Simi instructed Deja to “stir it” the mixture, but her daughter had to correct her on the right way to pronounce the words.

Deja helps her mother

The little girl later assisted the music star to stir the flour with the other ingredients. She broke an egg and added all other ingredients together.

The Duduke crooner was also heard telling Deja to add some chocolates. She added a few and asked her mother if it was enough.

This is not the first time that Simi and Deja will be having a sweet interaction, and it will make it online.

The two have been spotted singing Kizz Daniel's song before, and the video made it online.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@oludolapo.dictioncoach:

"This is so lovely. I love the interaction between mother and daughter. Mummy pronounced 'stir' correctly o but for peace to reign."

@olaryeancahh:

"I can listen to her speak all day."

@teemahgold6:

"Her voice is everything."

@amoraesthetics.n:

"The baby accent."

@shiny_zainy:

"Her voice is so therapeutic."

@tezzentials:

"God....see intonation."

@heychiomaa:

"Duduke don dey correct her mama. Chai."

@luxuryhairbysheba:

"Deja don dey correct her mama."

@lefemariey:

"That accnet, our duduke of yesterday has grown."

Deja shows singing voice

Legit.ng had reported that Deja, the daughter of Nigerian singer Simi, had shown off her voice in a cute video.

She and her mother made a recording where they displayed the range in their voices.

The beautiful clip touched a lot of people, and they commented on how fast Deja had grown.

