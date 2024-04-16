Adekunle Gold has made a video to show that he has been teaching their daughter Yoruba and she is fast learning the language

In the clip, the singer called Deja "my daughter" in Yoruba and she responded in the same language

The three-year-old said "Baba mi" as she warmed the hearts of the singer's fans who took to the comment section to react

Deja, the daughter of Adekunle Kosoko, better known as Adekunle Gold and Simi has warmed the hearts of her parents' fans with the way she spoke Yoruba language.

In the video, the singer who bought a Range Rover last year was communicating with the little girl and he called her my daughter, "Omo mi" in Yoruba.

In the response, Deja also replied in Yoruba by calling Adekunle Gold, "Baba mi" which means "My Father".

Adekunle Gold and daughter speak Yoruba. Photo credit @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

This is not the first time that Adekunle Gold and his daughter will be communicating in Yoruba. The singer had asked what her daughter's name was in Yoruba before and she also responded in the same language back to him.

See the clip below:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the video of Deja and Adekunle Gold and daughter communicating. Here are some of the comments below:

@Lil Tallest:

"Sharp girl."

@deyela1:

"This one sweet me."

@Engr Ayyub:

"I will do this with my daughter now."

@Khadija:

"Her voice is so adorable.

@T-dan yoghurt:

"So cute."

@Adenine:

"Carbon copy."

@Adebiyi:

"I love the sound of that."

@Abigail24:

"Lovely family."

@blimabelle:

"So sweet."

@Lady Kay:

"Awww."

Deja sings for dad on 37th birthday

Legit ng had reported that Deja celebrated her father's 37th birthday in a special way in January. The singer marked his day on January 28th and his wife and daughter made him feel special on that day.

Simi shared a lovely video of the little girl singing a birthday to him.

The video also had other fun moments the family have had together. Simi also took to the caption of the post to pen a sweet note to her man as she called him romantic names.

Source: Legit.ng