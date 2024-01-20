Adejare Kosoko, daughter of Simi and Adekunle Gold has captured the hearts of people with the way she sings

In a video sighted online, her mother asked if she was writing a song and she said yes, her mom then asked her to sing it

In response, she sang Kizz Daniel's hit song, 'ODO' and fans have gushed over the way she pronounced her words

Singer Simi Kosokos's daughter Adejare Kosoko seemed to be getting ready to follow in the footsteps of her parents who are both singers.

A video of Simi and her daughter interacting with each other was sighted on social media.

In the clip, the music act who doesn't like people calling her "ma" asked her daughter if she was recording a song and the girl said yes. Simi asked to know the song she had in mind and she said Kizz Daniel's song 'ODO'.

Simi's daughter Deja sings Kizz Daniel's song in adorable video. Photo credit @simplysimi

Deja sings for her mother

In the clip, singer Simi asked her daughter who was born four years ago to sing for her. Deja gave a cute rendition of 'ODO' and her mother couldn't help but laugh at the way she pronounced the words.

Dejai continues singing despite her mom's laughter

The little girl was undeterred by her mother's laughter. She also smiled and continued singing her song the best way she could do it.

See the video here:

Fans react to the video of Simi's daughter singing

Reactions have trailed the clip where Simi's daughter was singing Kizz Daniel's song. Here are some of the comments below:

@mdkidstablet:

"My Captain Cuuuute FC."

@digitaltola.initiative:

"She’s too cute."

@tbellsonline:

"Daewoo Racer ni so cuteeee ."

@luxuryhairbysheba:

"Deja can you be original please, we’ve heard this one before."

@lushluxhair_:

"Na kenwood no be daewoo."

@official_heavenly:

"She's adorable the next generation super star."

@stephadamu:

"I can imagine how praise and worship will be in this house. Daddy and mummy voice too sweet."

@midahana_wigs:

"Na dewu dewu i dey hear in dis life just have money."

@olagold01:

"She didn’t even go for her mummy’s song."

@ms_jennny:

"Children and ths song."

@owoyemizainab:

"Deja the artist."

