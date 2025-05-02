A Nigerian lady has expressed her pain on social media after her sister-in-law allegedly collected all the money sprayed on her during her wedding

A Nigerian bride has spoken out about a frustrating experience she had on her traditional wedding day, which left her feeling disrespected and duped.

According to the bride, her sister-in-law collected all the money that guests had sprayed on her during the celebration.

Bride accuses sister-in-law of collecting her money

The bride shared her story via her TikTok account @preshdiamondstar, where it quickly gained attention and sparked outrage among users.

She noted that her sister-in-law's actions were not only hurtful but also audacious, as she had even demanded that the bride's husband purchase gifts for her in order to ensure the wedding's success.

The bride's allegations painted a picture of a woman who was more interested in personal gain than in celebrating the union of her relatives.

She narrated:

"My sister-in-law collected all the money that they sprayed on my on my traditional wedding day and left me with change. Fear Ideato women. she even demand my husband to buy her things to be happy on that day my husband got a phone for her. Her husband is late. They came and told the my siblings to leave all the money to them. That’s my own case. She waited when everyone was dancing she came with fight."

Reactions as bride tackles sister-in-law

TikTok users reacted to the video in the comments section.

@user1000950222932 reacted:

"Was she the one that bring money for the occasion. Na your husband keep quiet naaa."

@MADE KIDDIES said:

"As una dey find husband make una they make sure say una they check the family too una never even start life them they show you iwa werey already hmmmmn."

@ode opeyemi feyisara said:

"The sister don collect every favor she go need from my hand be that."

@MBE said:

"Na me help my sister pack her money no body fit near me you should have tell your own people to do it for you."

@Chinelo said:

"The only money they have the right to pack is the ones being sprayed when you and their brother are dancing if their brother gives them permission, the one sprayed on you is your money."

@Elea’s collection(wears) reacted:

"My sisters in law pack my own and give it to us the next day intact it depends on the family sha."

@Esther Augustine said:

"My mother inlaw instructed her children to pack the money when my people questioned because she refused them packing the money her she said she was packing it for us last last she gave her son the money."

@MERCY said:

"Hmmmmm some of my gender dey tolerate nonsense in this marriage oo, Bf you say reply me, have married & no one can try that such with me, I be Yoruba babe, I don't like peace at all."

@Oly added:

"Omg i’m from Ideato North and i just know my brothers wives will love having my sisters and i as inlaws. Not all of us are like that, having a sister inlaw is something i look forward to already."

Mother-in-law scatters son's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a wedding turned sour when the groom's mother lashed out at the bride as she was making her vows.

The furious mother-in-law expressed disappointment at the bride for saying her son has a number of flaws.

