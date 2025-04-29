Legendary Juju singer, King Sunny Ade’s daughter, Damilola Adeniyi Adegeye, has continued to cry out over his safety

Recall that Damilola had declared that her dad had been kidnapped by his stepson and manager

However, despite the claim being debunked by the singer’s aide, Damilola continued to cry out for her dad’s safety

Damilola Adeniyi Adegeye, the daughter of legendary Juju singer Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye, aka King Sunny Ade, has shut down claims of her dad’s well-being and has continued to cry out for his safety.

Recall that on April 28, 2025, Legit.ng reported that Damilola claimed KSA had been kidnapped. She accused the singer’s stepson and his manager, Dayo, of being responsible for it.

Shortly after Damilola’s claim gained public attention, one of King Sunny Ade’s aides, who spoke with Legit.ng under the condition of anonymity, shut down the singer’s daughter’s claims. One of KSA’s sons, Dayo Adegeye, also claimed the singer is fine.

However, despite these, Damilola has insisted that all is not well with her dad, King Sunny Ade, and she cried out for his safety online.

In a fresh Instagram post, Damilola claimed to have evidence of her dad’s situation. She added that the 78-year-old singer needed to be with safe people because he was surrounded by people stealing from him and refusing to allow him rest, despite him being on medication.

Damilola also claimed that King Sunny Ade was being carried from hotel to hotel while his house keys were given to one of his friends’ sons, Moshood, to hold.

KSA’s daughter said the singer’s biological children have been unable to reach him, and he has not been at home or at his office and the rest of the family have been blocked from going to see him at shows even though it’s a bad look to storm people’s events to look for him.

See Damilola’s post below:

Reactions as King Sunny Ade’s daughter cries out

As expected, Damilola’s cries for help for her father, King Sunny Ade, drew the attention of many Nigerians, and some of them reacted online.

Lanre_joda said:

“Yes, your dad is an adult, and in the eyes of the law, he can make independent decisions. However, if you believe your dad has been kidnapped, I don't think your solution is on social media platforms. It would make your family vulnerable and could affect your dad’s massive reputation and legacy! Approach the police or DSS asap.”

Nancyofficial694 wrote:

“What sorts of rubbish is this for God’s sake? allow his family to have access to him now all these artists managers greedy of profits not considering his age,is it every show/events that you must collect please baba is old.”

The_tafa said:

“Please arrest the manager and every suspect in this case. This is ridiculous. How can they put a whole legend in house arrest?”

King Sunny Ade speaks on Onyeka Onwenu's death

In other news, Legit.ng reported in 2024 that King Sunny Ade reacted to Onyeka Onwenu's death.

The songstress' demise on July 30, 2024, threw the whole country into mourning, and some of her colleagues in the music industry, including King Sunny Ade, went to her house to pay their last respects.

In a video posted on YouTube by QED.ng and spotted by Legit.ng, the Afro-Juju musician explained how much he was affected by Onwenu’s death.

