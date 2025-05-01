A Nigerian man has recalled how his father died when he was just 18 years old, noting that he was his best friend

According to the man, he was preparing to sit for the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam back then

He said he went to the JAMB office to rectify an issue, only for him to come back and see that his father was dead

A Nigerian man shared the story of how his father died when he was just 18 years old.

According to the man, he was preparing to sit for the JAMB examination, now known as the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

In a video interview he granted to @yomilistens, the man said he had gone to the JAMB office to rectify an issue.

However, when he returned, he discovered that his father had died, and this broke him emotionally.

The man who identified himself as Amodu Idowu said his father was his best friend, and his death affected his life a lot.

He said:

"I wrote JAMB that year. That should be 2005. I just went to JAMB office to resolve an issue I had. Before I got back, he is gone. I was just 18. It destabilised me because he was my best friend. Anytime he is about to take any decision, critical decisions, he will sit me down and ask for my opinion at that very young age. It grew with me. He taught me how to take on challenges. Anything that comes to you as a man, you take it and you react in a positive way, not in a negative way."

When asked if he is married, the man said he is and spoke glowingly about his wife, whom he described as a good woman.

Reactions as man shares how his father died

@Oyinloye Gabriel said:

"When you marry right you look young by the day, see as a man in his 40s looks like his in his late 20s. I always say this, men don't need love in marriage, all they need is peace and respect."

@Quinesther32 said:

"Imagine coming online to see this. God I see what you are doing for other women ooo."

@Princess Debby said:

"Lord please help me to be a good woman to my feature husband."

@Ayoola Adebayo Luke said:

“She’s the most beautiful thing that happened to me” that alone says a lot about the woman he married."

@kelly_6892 said:

"Those who are not yet married will think this guy is lying, but true love exist and marrying the right woman is a blessing from above."

