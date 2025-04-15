Singer Fireboy DML has spoken glowingly about his record label boss, Olamide and the way he was signed to the label

While granting an interview on the 90s Baby show, he also shared the material possessions he has acquired over time

Fans were impressed by his utterance and shared their take about the kind of celebrity they brought to the show

Nigerian singer, Adedamola Adefolahan, better known as Fireboy DML, is proud to be signed to Olamide Adedeji's record label, Yahoo Boy No Laptop Nation, (YBNL).

He was a guest to a podcast, 90s Baby Show where he spoke about his career, life, and record label.

In the recording, he noted that he got sighed to Olamide's record label on WhatsApp. According to him, he has been following the music star before he got signed.

However, he got a message one day and was asked if he was interested to be signed. He pointed out that he was reluctant at first and was asking questions.

Fireboy DML also explained that he was told to send a message to a particular number on WhatApp, and after he did, he got confirmed that he has been signed.

The Peru crooner who was recently called out by an old friend mentioned that after being signed, he was wondering if that was how things work.

Fireboy speaks about his brothers

In the recording, Fireboy was asked if he picks fights with his brother. Reacting to the question, he noted that he does not exchange fist with them.

According to him, his hands are for counting money, pampering and taking care of women.

Fireboy speaks about his properties

Speaking about his prized possession, the music star who recently featured Lagbaja in his song bragged that he has two houses in Lagos state.

He lives in one and the other is for commercial purpose. The music star also confirmed his love for cars. Fireboy affirmed that he loves Mercedes-Benz.

He has three cars, Mercedes; S580, G-Wagon and the V-Class.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Fireboy's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are comments below:

@kwameopoku3576 reacted:

"He'ss best afrobeats artist ATM every song is such a banger from yawa to isheoluwa."

@geniuslois commented:

"Fireboy is so funny. Man knows how to tell stories. Very engaging."

@Eniolabi shared:

"Fireboy really has an incredible way with words, and the hosts asked all the right questions.This episode had me laughing so hard, thank God my manager no dey around."

@MicheF743 said:

"I love when celebrities come on here, you really get to see their personality and appreciate them more."

