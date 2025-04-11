Veteran actor Pete Edochie became a topic of discussion as he opened up on a new year resolution he took years back

The industry legend, during a brief video chat, mentioned that he had resolved to stop drinking alcohol

Following the thespian opened up on the events that took place shortly after he announced his decision

Veteran actor Pete Edochie has opened up about when he chose to stop drinking alcohol and how it turned out.

A short clip surfaced online as the industry elder narrated the new year resolution he made 3 years back.

Pete Edochie narrated a humorous action he took after deciding to stop drinking alcohol.

According to the star, he made a New Year's resolution three years ago to abstain from alcohol.

He shared his decision with his friends, who were happy for him. However, within minutes, his friends took him out to drink alcohol to celebrate.

“About three years ago, I said in my New Year resolution that I was going to stop drinking. So my friends came, and I told them I had now resolved to stop drinking. They said that it was good. Let’s go and celebrate it. So we went back to drinking”.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng also reported that Pete Edochie trended on social media X, formerly Twitter, over his rare appearance on skit maker and content creator Mr Macaroni's skit.

Pete, who recently spoke about his son Yul Edochie's second marriage, acted as a man who wanted to ask for Mr Macaroni's daughter Motunde's hand in marriage.

While Macaroni refused to give his blessings to the union, Pete went on to deliver some of his legendary proverbs, which he is known for in movies. The unexpected appearance of Pete in a skit has left people talking on social media.

Netizens react to Pete Edochie’s confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_dctrades said:

"What is the wisdom here?? Never celebrate your freedom with people who are still slaves."

boatnaija wrote:

"Una for celebrate am with BoatCruise, sadly cruise no Dey sweet without Ahohol."

smplyjessie1 wrote:

"This is hilarious😂 De truth is there are some things you can't do without no matter how u try....na only God fit epp you."

deyplay_ceo wrote:

"Me and Cana I don stop like 20 times this year alone 😂😂😂😂 as we speak I Dey use one tie reason when I go stop."

ejimachukwu_1 wrote:

"His voice an his son own yul is legendary."

deyplay_ceo said:

"Me and Cana I don stop like 20 times this year alone 😂😂😂😂 as we speak I Dey use one tie reason when I go stop."

ennygold1 said:

"Quitting alcohol is the hardest especially when you are addicted to it. I stopped drinking since February, I’m proud of my decision, it’s not easy but it worth it. Alcohol damage brain, liver, kidney, it makes you bloated and causes a lot of damage on your body., pale skin etc, as I stopped I get finer, relaxed and happy."

Source: Legit.ng