Afrobeats star Lagbaja has made a grand return to the music scene after years of being away from the industry

A music video of the veteran musician with his junior colleague Fireboy DML is trending on social media

Many, including celebrities, couldn't help but express their excitement as they rated the new song highly

Afrobeats musician Bisade Ologunde, popularly known as Lagbaja, is back after years of hiatus from the music industry.

Lagbaja, known for his mask, has gone years without dropping a song. The last time he made a public appearance was at the 2022 AMVCA.

Lagbaja and Fireboy DML's new song trends. Credit: @fireboydml

Source: Instagram

Fireboy DML brings back Lagbaja

Lagbaja known for hit songs like 'Konko Below' returned to the music scene in 2024 with Fireboy DML’s fourth album, ‘Adedamola’.

Fireboy collaborated with Lagbaja on a track on the album titled ‘Back N Forth’.

During an interview, the YBNL star revealed that he didn't get to see Lagbaja's face while working together in the studio.

Below is a video of Back N Forth by Fireboy DML featuring Lagbaja:

Fans react to Fireboy's collaboration with Lagbaja

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

kie_kie__:

"Lagbaja had me clocked in."

papeeyah:

"I think I shed a tear when I heard Lagbaja on this track. So nostalgic!"

taiwooadeyemi:

"There’s a “Lagbaja” in all of us. Faya."

gesta_cuisines:

"This is just the best album for 2024..so insane."

rhythmunplugged:

"Taking us back to the classics... this is one special sound."

prodigeefilmworks:

"Thank you for bringing legendary lagbaja out."

jaypeelxix:

"Thank you for bringing back the ‘masked man’ legendary Lagbaja."

thegoodnessehizode:

"Is that the real Lagbaja? Like my childhood lagbaja?"

tomi_chapo_blingz:

"So Lagbaja no get Instagram handle?"

dchosenlere

"The one in particular that pressures me."

Old photo of Davido playing with Lagbaja trends

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido, as a five-year-old, met Lagbaja during a birthday party.

The throwback picture showed Davido alongside his cousins playing and hugging the music legend.

The old pictures have also stirred other reactions, as fans reacted to Davido's innocent look.

