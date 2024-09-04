Lagbaja Returns in Fireboy DML’s Back N Forth As Music Video Brings Back Sweet Memories
- Afrobeats star Lagbaja has made a grand return to the music scene after years of being away from the industry
- A music video of the veteran musician with his junior colleague Fireboy DML is trending on social media
- Many, including celebrities, couldn't help but express their excitement as they rated the new song highly
Afrobeats musician Bisade Ologunde, popularly known as Lagbaja, is back after years of hiatus from the music industry.
Lagbaja, known for his mask, has gone years without dropping a song. The last time he made a public appearance was at the 2022 AMVCA.
Fireboy DML brings back Lagbaja
Lagbaja known for hit songs like 'Konko Below' returned to the music scene in 2024 with Fireboy DML’s fourth album, ‘Adedamola’.
Fireboy collaborated with Lagbaja on a track on the album titled ‘Back N Forth’.
During an interview, the YBNL star revealed that he didn't get to see Lagbaja's face while working together in the studio.
Below is a video of Back N Forth by Fireboy DML featuring Lagbaja:
Fans react to Fireboy's collaboration with Lagbaja
Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:
kie_kie__:
"Lagbaja had me clocked in."
papeeyah:
"I think I shed a tear when I heard Lagbaja on this track. So nostalgic!"
taiwooadeyemi:
"There’s a “Lagbaja” in all of us. Faya."
gesta_cuisines:
"This is just the best album for 2024..so insane."
rhythmunplugged:
"Taking us back to the classics... this is one special sound."
prodigeefilmworks:
"Thank you for bringing legendary lagbaja out."
jaypeelxix:
"Thank you for bringing back the ‘masked man’ legendary Lagbaja."
thegoodnessehizode:
"Is that the real Lagbaja? Like my childhood lagbaja?"
tomi_chapo_blingz:
"So Lagbaja no get Instagram handle?"
dchosenlere
"The one in particular that pressures me."
