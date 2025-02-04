Odumodu Blvck has stated what some of his colleagues in the music industry mean to him in new interview

While speaking with Adesope on the Afrobeat podcast, he shared how Wizkid posted his music a few years ago

He also shared what Speed Darlington was to him as fans took to the comments section to react to the interview

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, professionally known as Odumodu Blvck has bragged about his rapping prowess while granting an interview.

The rapper was a guest on the Afrobeat podcast with Adesope where he spoke about his music and some of his colleagues in the industry.

Odumodu Blvck floors colleagues with claims. Photo credit@odumodublvck/@speeddarlintv/@olamidemusic

Source: Instagram

Odumodu Blvck, who sang gospel song during his mother's birthday months ago, said that four years ago before he came to the scene, Olamide was the best hip pop artist. However, the story changed when he made his entrance in the Nigerian music industry.

The Wotowoto seasoning crooner also affirmed that anyone, who claims to be the best rapper must show 'workings'. There must be an album to prove such claims.

Odumodu Blvck speaks about Speed Darlington

While still answering questions about his colleagues, Odumodu Blvck described his relationship with Speed Darling.

He disclosed that he was not friends with Speed Darlington. According to him, Darlington was his spirit animal.

Also speaking about Burna Boy, Odumodu Blvck claimed that before physically meeting the Last Last crooner, he had met him his dream.

The rapper added that he told Burna Boy that they both ate pounded yam in his dream.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Odumodu Blvck's interview

Nigerians have reacted to what the rapper said in his interview. Here are some of the comments below:

@splendour_ofili_:

"Who dey follow odumodu fight."

@promise.xr2:

"To chop pounded yam for dream na hunger oo."

@reasonclothings:

"I want his audacity."

@olarach60:

"I remove cap for you."

@_rreedone:

"odumodublvck did you just said @Olamide for 4years? Bros Olamide remain the best rapper even after you came in to the industry."

@kuwait_4t:

"You are no where near Olamide when it comes to rap. Badoo na baba. Go and ask your senior broda Phyno."

@chuxnzewi:

"Haha haha... Don't need to say much. hustle na hustle, this industry we all Entertainers after all. Dbanj in his prime was the greaters Entertainer ever."

@official.uchefranklin:

"Abeg lock this guy up. Na for every podcast person wan dey run mad now."

@dryl_beamer:

"This one dey compare himself with badoo.. abi e dey craze loll who know am if no be bella shmurda I no go listen to hin music and na dog eat dog I no even dey hear him blah blah blah na Bella verse I dey always hear.. cho cho cho por."

Odumodu Blvck speaks about music

Meanwhile, Odumodu Blvck had made a bold claim about his career and what it has done for him.

According to him, music does not cheat anyone, it is what one puts into it that it gives back to the person.

His utterance was greeted with criticism from fans, who debated about his words and taunted him about his career.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng