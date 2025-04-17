Priscilla Ojo's in-law are getting ready for the traditional wedding ceremony which is taking place on April 17th

One of her in-law has showed off his great look and asked fans for a name that best suit his attire and handsomeness

As expected, fans came up with several names they feel can best describe how he looks, they gush over him

All seemed to be set for Iyabo Ojo's daughter's wedding to her Tanzania boo, Juma Jux, going by a video shared by one of her in-laws.

Legit.ng had reported that Juma Jux had landed in Lagos state amid pomp and pageantry, as drummers and dancers went to welcome him at the airport.

In a video making the rounds, one of her in-laws was already dressed for the ceremony, and he shared a video to flaunt his look.

According to him, Nigerians and fans should give him a Yoruba name, as he was ready to shut down the wedding venue.

Priscilla Ojo's in-law speaks about himself

Also in the recording, the man introduced himself while making his video. He said that it was his first time coming to Lagos state.

He affirmed that he came all the way from Tanzania in East Africa to honour Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo on their wedding day.

The man declared that he was ready for the lavish ceremony, which would kick off in some hours.

In the video, the man also introduced himself as an MC, he told his fans that if they don't get it, they should forget about his introduction.

He was putting on a black agabda decorated with brown material at the middle. He complemented his look with long brown beads and black shoes.

Recall that Iyabo Ojo's former husband, who is Priscilla Ojo's father, had also arrived for the ceremony taking place in Lagos state.

The actress went as far as making customised packages for her guests, who travelled all the way from Tanzania for the ceremony.

The packs were dropped in each of their rooms, and it contains some luxury items which they can easily enjoy while they are in Nigeria.

See the Instagram video of the man below:

How fans reacted to Priscilla's in-law's video

Reactions and suggestions have trailed the video made by the Tanzania man. Here are some comments below:

@peakvic_ commented:

"Ade is fine, our agbada is royalty."

@mumsaffection reacted:

"I give you ifedawapo."

@aj_accessories20 said:

"We give you Oluwadamilar."

@hunkpati stated:

"This is looking beautiful."

@vbagoldjewelry said:

"Aremu remu ko sanwo."

@hunkpati shared:

"This is looking beautiful."

@fabulouskiddiesparties wrote:

"He’s the Mc from Tanzania."

Priscilla Ojo shares pre-wedding pictures

Legit.ng had reported that Priscilla Ojo had teased her fans with pre-wedding pictures ahead of her April 17th traditional wedding.

She poured out her heart to her husband and sharing how she feels about him and their union in the picture post.

In the caption of her post, she noted that it was her third pre-wedding photos.

