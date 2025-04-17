Singer, Wizard Chan narrated how he narrowly escaped organ harvesting during his NYSC year in Sokoto

The singer revealed he was drugged by unknown individuals posing as hospital staff when he visited for treatment

He said the experience in that hospital led him to make a spiritual pact with God and redefine his music.

Nigerian singer, Fuayefika Maxwell popularly known as Wizard Chan, has revealed a terrifying experience he had during his National Youth Service Corps year.

He said he narrowly escaped an alleged organ harvesting attempt.

In a recent podcast with Quincy Jonze, the artiste said he fell ill during the Covid-19 era while serving in Sokoto State and was rushed to a local hospital.

However, the Headies nominee stated that what should have been a routine treatment turned into a nightmare.

According to him, two individuals, who claimed to be medical workers, injected him with unknown substances in a bid to harvest his organs.

He said,

“I was sick and went to the hospital. When my guys came, there was nobody there apart from those two people. They injected me with things. Lucky enough, I stayed awake till my guys arrived,” he said.

See video here:

Wizzy Chan explained that the traumatic incident left him battling panic attacks and health challenges for months.

He said the experience changed his outlook on life and inspired him to use his music to make a deeper impact.

The singer added that he made a pact with God after the near-death experience, vowing to sing songs that uplift and heal people.

He stated,

"I don't like to talk about it because it was very traumatic. But after that experience, I just knew I had to do something meaningful with my music"

Wizard Chan, who now goes by the stage name "Brisard," said the name reflects his belief that there are no limits to his musical expression.

Fans react to Wizzy Chan's near-death experience

The singer’s shocking revelation sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many Nigerians expressing disbelief and outrage over the incident. Legit.ng compiled them below.

@benefit43928872 said:

"9ja na crime scene. Things dey occure."

@osafanmen commented:

"9ja na crime scene."

@amara_blinks wrote:

"This is why many people are scared of hospitals in this country. Thank God for your life!"

@itz_eddie_ commented:

"You go hospital, you no sure say you go come back alive. Na wa!"

@pelumi_golden reacted:

"Omo, Nigeria is not for the weak. Thank God you survived bro."

Wizard joins Tems, Arya Starr, others on Headies nominees list

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Wizard Chan was part of the nominees for the 17th Headies Awards.

Award ceremony which recently postponed from Saturday, April 5, 2025 to Sunday, April 27, 2025 also saw the nomination of notable artistes like Tems, Arya Starr, Seyi Vibez amongst others.

Award ceremony which recently postponed from Saturday, April 5, 2025 to Sunday, April 27, 2025 also saw the nomination of notable artistes like Tems, Arya Starr, Seyi Vibez amongst others.

