A Nigerian man has called out singer Fireboy DML as he celebrated his 28th birthday on social media

The man recalled the past when he and the Obaa Sima crooner drank garri and hung out together

While declaring that he is entitled to the singer's money, the man went on to make an open request to him

A Nigerian youth has taken to social media to criticise Adedamola Oyinlola Adefolahan professionally known as Fireboy DML for forgetting about him.

Fireboy DML clocked 28 on Monday, February 5 and marked his new age with a celebratory post on X.

He accused Fireboy DML of abandoning him.

Source: Twitter

While celebrating with his old friend, @iambankalat recalled how they were on good terms when the singer had not achieved fame.

He lamented that Fireboy DML abandoned him after becoming famous. He said he was still struggling and felt entitled to the singer's money. He shared an old picture of himself and Fireboy DML.

The upcoming artiste's :

"Happy birthday Fireboy I remember when you never blow we been dey drink garri together, now you don blow forget me for Trenches I still dey struggle. Omo me I’m entitled to your money oo."

Fireboy DML's old pal makes a request

His tweet blew up on the social media platform. Responding to some comments, @iambankalat wrote:

"Make him Just bless me with one verse I’m not asking for too much."

See his tweet below:

People react to Fireboy DML's call out

@efe_edwards said:

"I don’t know how I feel about “I’m entitled to your money”. I want to assume it’s a joke. Because I have family members who believe they are entitled to my hard work and sweat. And I make it a point to remind them. No one in this life owes you anything.

"If anyone does anything for you it’s out of their kindness not because you’re entitled to anything that’s not yours."

@adeewunmii said:

"Even as you post am, nothing go happen. You sef go hustle."

@bagboylammy said:

"Make Fireboy press money to trenches jare."

@tobijubril_ said:

"He can’t give you money that’ll solve your life problems but a feature can change your life."

@Elder_Clint said:

"There's a reason he left you behind. Find that and you sef go blow up."

@ahdebee said:

"I don retweet.

"We no go gree, he must notice us today."

Fireboy DML shares how his perspective changed

