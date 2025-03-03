Nathaniel Bassey has sent a message to Christian sisters, who are eyeing him with lustful eye while he was performing

During the grand finale of Hallelujah Challenge festival which took place for a couple of days, he shared his message

Fans were amazed at how much he loves his wife because of what he said about her during the program

Nigerian gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey, has sent a stern warning to ladies crushing on him as he concluded Hallelujah Challenge.

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode, has reacted after some ladies were making advances at the singer. The actress said that the music star had gotten messages on TikTok about their love for him.

In a video making the rounds during the grand finale of Hallelujah Challenge, the clergy said that he does not have any plan to marry any other woman.

According to him, he has bought walking sticks for himself and his wife to use in old age. He declared that he and his wife would live up to old age.

Nathaniel Bassey speaks about wife

In the recording, the 'Jesus Iye' crooner gave an excuse for his wife's absence during the Hallelujah Challenge. He affirmed that his wife was in South Africa enjoying his money.

He warned that nobody was going to take his wife's place and added that those crushing on him were just wasting their time.

The father of two also prayed for the ladies crushing on him. He said the desire to have him must die in Jesus name.

Nathaniel Bassey speaks about his kids

Also in the clip, the 'Tobechukwu' crooner also made a shout-out to his two children.

He celebrated them and asked their fans to appreciate their support.

Recall that some people gave testimonies on how God transformed their lives during Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge.

Food blogger, Sisi Yemmie was one of the people, who shared a testimony of how God healed her from back pain.

See the video here:

Reactions to Nathaniel Bassey's video about ladies

Netizens reacted to the video of the singer speaking about ladies. Here are some of the comments below:

@adejumoke_aa commented:

"Together forever, she will continue to enjoy your money."

@thefirstladyomorewa said:

"I love their love, unapologetically in love with just a woman and a man is just soo sweet. I love how he said it."

@freshy_1980_garments reacted:

"Blogger ooo, I knew this will make the rounds."

@kc_kingsley_official wrote:

“Jezebels make una hears oo."

@goodnessminka said:

"We will grow old together I have bought our walking sticks wow,lord I will marry well and I will marry right."

@madonacollection7 commented:

"God I pray for a man like pst Nathaniel Bassey I be enjoying his money while his praying and working for me."

Dele Omowoli speaks about Hallelujah Challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Dele Omowoli had joined the league of celebrities, sharing how God showed up for them during the Hallelujah Challenge.

The funnyman said that he praised God and trusted him for visas to Canada for all his family members.

He shared how God used the program to answer his prayer as he and his family travel to Canada after getting their visas.

