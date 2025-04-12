Nigerian singer Davido and his wife Chioma made the headlines of blogs after they were seen hanging out with US diva Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Afrobeats musician and his woman made an appearance at the just-concluded National Basketball Association (NBA) games

An aerial video from the event caught the attention of many online after it showed where and how Davido and his wife sat

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido and his wife Chioma Rowland trended online after a new clip showed off their sitting arrangement at the just concluded National Basketball Association (NBA) games.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian celebrity couple were outside again on Tuesday, April 8, living it up in style.

Mr and Mrs Adeleke were among the many celebrities who graced the Knicks vs. Celtics game in New York, and they got a front-row seat.

Davido and Chioma sit with Selena Gomez and Her Fiancé Benny Blanco at NBA game. Credit: @chivido, @itsbennyblenco

Source: Instagram

While enjoying the game, the duo looked at each other romantically and shared their signature kiss. The cute moment was captured by fans online, who gushed over their relationship.

This came after Davido vowed never to cheat again on his wife, noting that he already has five children and four baby mamas.

An aerial video went viral showing that the Afrobeats star and his wife sat beside US diva Selena Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco.

The clip didn’t reveal if the pairs had interactions or not, but it showed that they sat tightly close to one another.

Watch the video below:

Recall that Davido let his fans know where he stood concerning the never-ending Afrobeats Big Three debate in the Nigerian music industry.

The music star told the hosts of The Breakfast Club his position, noting that he was just being himself.

Davido's response to the tricky question had fans cheering him and sharing what they liked about his new outlook on life.

Davido and wife trend at the NBA games. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Video of Davido, Chioma at NBA games trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

laladontsnooze wrote:

"And she will never post!!!! What kinda girl is this chiomaaaaaa? Like?????"

thashoeboss.ng wrote:

"Oh wow! Selena and her boo must feel so lucky🥹."

stylebysmokie_ reacted:

"“I cannot put myself in chioma’s shoes, I cannot put myself in chioma’s shoes, portable wife shoe Dey here”😭😭😭😭."

9theraimages wrote:

"Why is it not Selena Gomez and her fiancé sat next Davido and chioma?? Una sef!!!!"

crossroad.fcgid said:

"Glad Nigerians don dey wake up cos Selena came to watch game ,Davido cane to watch game..dem dey their lane..So we should clap for them for sitting by each other is what i dont understand. Where they fighting b4??😂Leave this shallow news for 2024."

pekulyah wrote:

"You would be surprised that they bought that ticket just to sit close to Selena and her fiance ,then asked someone to do a video just for paparazzi... celebrities no dey surprise me again after some things wey I don see."

Davido praises Chioma during interview

Legit.ng earlier reported that part of the conversation Davido had with the hosts of The Breakfast Club was about his wife, Chioma Adeleke.

The Nigerian Afrobeat singer went on to share beautiful things about her character and how she manages his excesses.

He also commended her for being calm and understanding, rather than choosing to chase clout like most celebrity wives would.

