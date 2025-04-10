Nigerian actress Annie Idibia left her fans gushing hard as she shared details of her new project

The Nollywood star, who has been in the news over her crashed marriage with Afrobeats legend 2baba, announced her vacation trip

Details about the tourism initiative and countries she intends to visit with interested persons trended on social media

Nigerian actress Annie Idibia has impressed her fans and netizens with her recent tourism project.

The actress, who recently had issues with her husband 2baba, announced her vacation trip tagged Luxury Wellness Retreat & Rediscovery Group Vacation.

The mum of two announced that the tour would be taking place in Qatar and Singapore and shared further details on the arrangements.

Annie wrote:

"Come With Me On An Amazing Trip. A Luxury Wellness Retreat & Rediscovery Group Vacation To Qatar & Singapore."

See her post below:

2Baba's controversial moments amid marital crisis

Nigerian artist 2baba, also known as Innocent Idibia, sparked outrage on the internet with a new single he released during his marriage crisis.

The Afrobeats legend, who has been in the spotlight after announcing his separation from wife Annie Idibia, was pictured on stage singing his latest single.

2baba performed at comedian Acappella's comedy show, where he debuted his new song Toto Mechanic.

While singing his song, the father of five children mentioned that he was a woman's private part repairman and he would do anything to fix it.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video of Nollywood actress Annie Idibia's daughters enjoying a family outing with their father, 2baba, and his new partner, Natasha Osawaru, had elicited varied reactions online.

The viral video showed 2baba and Natasha on a boat with Annie Idibia's daughters, Isabella and Olivia, as well as his sons with his ex-girlfriend, Nino and Zion.

The family seemed to be going on a boat cruise, though neither the location nor when it took place was disclosed. Some in the comment section claimed it was way before 2baba announced his separation from Annie.

Nigerians react to Annie Idibia’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

olorire__omoiyaakeem said:

"We Are All Here For You Annie."

hottie_chi said:

"Let’s go there 💃🏾💃🏾 Anything for you baby girl."

realestsandy said:

"My Queen, love love love you 😍😍❤️❤️. Number 1 African Queen, any other person na African biscuit.."

obuksomega wrote:

"Rebrand and leave Toto mechanic for Tasha nee Idibia and mama Tubaba."

exquisitesouvenirs.co said:

"Build a castle 🏰 with the stones thrown at you!!!!!!! Go Girl! You can do this! You are all that and more! Yes Yes Yes You absolutely can! "

onanomeofficial said:

"The comeback is 🔥🔥🔥🔥 with alot of class and beauty 😍😍 you rock mama."

bamjaantailors wrote:

"What is this Annie. Who’s advising you? Many people are only congratulating you here for fun not for real. You are meant to calm down pick your part and get them together and then you can live free and happiness. All this you are doing is not worth it. You will still go back and cry later. Stay low first. It’s owk to hate what I said but think again."

keepingthisinfos wrote;

"I sha know if a woman gives her husband peace. he won't run away from her.

2Baba makes appearance with boo Natasha

Legit.ng previously reported that singer 2Baba's marriage issues resurfaced online after a recent photo emerged on social media.

The African Queen hitmaker and his new lover, Natasha, an Edo lawmaker, were seen on the busy streets of Abuja with a friend.

The appearance of the Afrobeats legend, coupled with the attire he wore, left many upset as they dished out their hot takes.

