Gospel singer Yinka Ayefele has shared an AI-generated video imagining him dancing on his feet

The gospel singer who has been confined to a wheelchair after being involved in an accident, included an emotional caption about his trust in God

The AI-generated video of Yinka Ayefele dancing also stirred reactions from fans and supporters who prayed for him

Popular Nigerian gospel artiste, Yinka Ayefele, recently stirred reactions after sharing an AI-generated video of him showing his dance moves while standing on his feet.

The short clip captured the moment Ayefele swiftly left his wheelchair and danced on his feet to his song with smile on his face.

The singer expressed his desire to see himself dancing in reality as he included an emotional message about his trust in God to make it come to pass.

"In God I trust," Yinka Ayefele wrote in the caption of the AI-generated video of him dancing on his feet.

Recall that in 2020, Ayefele shared a video capturing the moment he stood on his feet again, years after getting involved in a life-threatening accident.

Yinka Ayefele started his career in the music industry in 1997 after he was involved in a road accident.

The accident damaged his spinal cord, confining him to a wheelchair since then.

Despite being confined to a chair, Ayefele chose to channel his energy into his music and has made a name for himself in the industry, bagging awards and recognition.

The AI-generated video of Yinka Ayefele dancing is below:

Reactions trail Yinka Ayefele's dance video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments from the gospel singer's fans.

dare.another.level reacted:

"I have had a dream about this several times… this will happen and all eyes will see it."

folashadeadegoke said:

"It will come to pass in Jesus mighty name."

meciboque1 reacted:

"God is ABLE to do all things, exceedingly, abundantly above our expectations."

bryanebenluxury reacted:

"THUS SAITH THE LORD, IT WON’T BE LONG…..THIS AND MANY MORE YOU WILL DO REAL SOON SIR, THE WORLD WILL HEAR ABOUT IT."

iamshilex.001 said:

"All Thx to Almighty God when people says impossible and My God said it’s possible no one can ever change it !! It can just take time but it will surely positive possible."

abled.bygrace reacted:

"And this very desire shall be your testimony before the end of this year in Jesus name."

ola.emma.330 commented:

"AI is good and your prayers are answered."

officialomoborty commented:

"What God can not do does not exist. You shall testify sir."

kachbeatz commented:

"May GOD let this happen to you in Jesus name sir, seeing you standing up and walking on your ten toes is the most beautiful thing I wish to witness in this life,@yinkaayefele everyone knows that you wasn't born that way."

