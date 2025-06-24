Comedian Mark Angel has continued to hint at giving love a chance in his life as he recently dropped a post about his relationship

Mark Angel shared a video of him and his rumoured Indian girlfriend as he gave the only reason their relationship could end

The comedian's comment has stirred reactions from many Nigerian, who shared their opinions about Indian marriage

Popular Nigerian stellar comedian, Mark Angel on Tuesday, June 24, shared a video of him and his rumoured Indian girlfriend.

For some weeks, Mark has been sharing special moments between him and an Indian lady, hinting at a new relationship.

Comedian Mark Angel shared loved-up moments between him and his rumoured Indian lover. Credit: markangelcomedy

The comedian, via a post on his Facebook page, informed his fans and followers about finding a woman he wants to get married to.

Mark stated that he has found love and hopes to settle down.

Recall that in 2023, Mark disclosed during an interview on TejubabyFace podcast that his marriage to an unknown woman had ended.

The comedian's revelation about finding love with an Indian, has, since stirred confusion among fans as many remain uncertain if he was serious about it.

Mark Angel shares why he can't kiss rumoured Indian girlfriend. Credit: markangelcomedy

Sharing a loved-up video of him and his rumoured Indian lover, Mark added a caption saying, "I can't kiss because we are not married."

He further disclosed that if they ended up breaking up, it was as a result of his bad character.

"If we break up, just know it's my bad character. She's an angel, " he wrote in a caption.

In another news, Legit.ng reported that Mark Angel shared how he lost a huge part of his wealth, $3.7 million (N5.7 Billion), to forex after falling into the wrong hands.

The comedian also gave insight into how he was able to pull through with the help of a solid support system.

The loved-up video Mark Angel shared of himself and his rumoured Indian girlfriend is below:

Reactions trail Mark Angel's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read the comments below:

jacobdeutcland said:

"Are you guys really a couple or just for the reels? Asking out of curiosity."

naturalboifilmz reacted:

"But if na naija babe, u no go gree if she say no kiss until you're married."

tu_bjnr reacted:

"May the bad character that could cause you two to break up never show up."

onwurahadaobi commented:

"Oga internet no dey forget o! This your caption, love dey catch you now you dey write, nobody is an angel o! People change, we all pray that our partners don't change for worst, and I wish you both good luck."

callmeudoh reacted:

"No worry by the time she seek for divorce and claim 95% of ur wealth ur eyes go clear. Na that time u go find Nigeria wife."

