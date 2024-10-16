Yinka Ayefele has warmed the hearts of fans after a video of how he prepares for work surfaced online

In the recording, he dressed up, sat on his wheelchair and rode it down the stair glider as he left his house

The clip generated reactions from fans who watched it, and they prayed for the singer to regain his ability to walk again

Nigerian gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele, wormed his way into the hearts of music lovers after a video of his daily routine emerged online.

The music star, who graced skit maker Isbae U's podcast a few months ago, might be on the wheelchair for years, but he has not been a lability to anyone around.

Fans applaud Yinka Ayefele after watching his video.

Source: Instagram

In the recording, Ayefele dressed up on his own, wore his shoes and went back to his wheelchair. He later went downstairs on his wheelchair by taking the stair glider to his sitting room.

Ayefele rides to his car

In the video, the musician, who welcomed a set of triplet years ago, rode his electric wheelchair to his car.

He stylishly lifted himself up and sat in his car while letting go of his wheelchair, which was later put it in his jeep.

The recording spurred reactions from fans, who admired the singer because he has been on a wheelchair for 27 years.

See the video here:

What fans said about Ayefele's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to Ayefele's video. Here are some of the comments below:

@SimpleTeeh:

"I used to pray for him to walk."

@GeniusHawlah:

"If to say he no get money ehn."

@Gracefulglimmer:

"I just love his tenacity to success. I’m so happy for him."

@Cruiselord42:

"Omo! Life."

@kolezy4luv:

"Wow may God almighty makes him work again."

@Cej_tech:

"This is seriously heartbreaking."

@bjabrack1:

"I have excuse o."

@_Oluwanifemii:

"He did not give up at all."

@Adedamolarr:

"The way he carried his leg."

Isbea U gifts Ayefele skipping rope

Legit.ng had reported that the skit maker, had given a parting gift to singer Yinka Ayefele who was a guest on his podcast, Curiosity Made Me Ask.

The singer had reacted after the content creator asked him to jump up if he was happy as he appeared on his podcast.

In another video sighted online, the skit maker gave the singer, who was on a wheelchair, a skipping rope.

