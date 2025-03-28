Ijoba Lande has made a new video to show the face of one of the men who allegedly slept with his ex-wife, Daramisi

He was invited by the man to work, and he raised the topic, but the man jokingly avoided answering him

Fans in the comment section of the post were amazed as they praised the skit maker for being a strong man

Skit maker Ganiyu Kehinde, popularly known as Ijoba Lande, has shared a video to show the face of one of the men who allegedly slept with his ex-wife, Darasimi.

The funny man was in his car when he made a video to show where he was and informed his fans that he was going to show them a man.

According to him, many of his fans had labelled him a fool, but he was ready to show them that his foolishness has a purpose.

H alighted from his car and went to confront the man who is a promoter.

Lande asks man questions

In the recording, Lande was seen asking the man why he was involved with his ex-wife. He asserted that he was with the phone when the promoter was chatting with his ex-wife.

The content creator dared the promoter to swear with his 'fast' that he didn't sleep with his ex-wife.

Ijoba Lande also asked him why was it that they must collect pants from female actresses before they leave such a person.

Reacting to what Ijoba Lande said, the man laughed at the skit maker and queried the fact that he was making a video recording. He also claimed that he was just helping the ladies and that he has helped a lot of people in the movie industry.

Recall that Ijoba Lande had cried out that Baba Tee was responsible for his crashed marriage.

He alleged that he slept with his wife during a truth or dare game.

The two warring parties later met and embraced in a viral video, and Baba Tee apologised to the content creator.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Lande's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the content creator. Here are comments below:

@heisartless commented:

"This shiii isn’t even funny. Omo, and he just talk am jokingly. Man like Lande scarce aje."

@rasheed_omo_sodiq reacted:

"See confrontation."

@fresh_iwa said:

"But wait the ex wife no get spec?"

@timo_sterling stated:

"This guy na werey o, I like your confidence thou."

@ijoba_yagi shared:

"Promoter Dobo dobo."

@dawtaofpeace wrote:

"Lande take ur crown na strong man u be, expose them."

@happyhomemarriage said:

"I love this Lande. He knows his enemies but the enemies did not know that he knew them."

@obaksolo reacted:

"This guy is actually stronger mentally than anyone can think."

Ijoba Lande reacts to Baba Tee's apology

Legit.ng had reported that Ijoba Lande had finally reacted after Baba Tee apologised for his wrong doing by sleeping with his wife.

Lande stated that he had more evidence that his ex-wife still slept with Baba Tee after their truth or dare game.

The funny man disclosed that more men also slept with his wife, and he promised to share the names of the people. He challenged them to sue him to court after he must have ruined their names.

