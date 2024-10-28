Davido has been sighted dancing with the creator of Dodo dance in a video which has gone viral online

In the clip, he joined them to show some dance moves as they all danced excited to Davido's song

The way he danced in the recording became a subject of admiration from his fan, who reacted in the comment section

Davido Adeleke, better known as Davido, has finally met the boys who created the Dodo dance.

In the video sighted online, the music star, who was praised for selling out O2 Arena, joined the boys to dance.

They all showed some lovely dance steps as they enjoyed each other's company.

Davido impresses fans

In the recording, the Timeless crooner, who recently graced the runway, was wearing a white T-shirt, white and back trouser with a pink face cap.

The way he was dancing showed class and elegance as he imitated the dance group.

See the video here:

How netizens reacted to Davido's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Davido and the dance group showing some dance steps. Here are some of the comments below:

@sabi_na_chaser:

"Business Man."

@gbemisolaagnes3:

Davido God bless you, joy giver."

@unbeatabledjxone:

"Wiz and pikins go cry tire this week o."

@lowkiresult001:

"Dis one no just send any body make Una dey yarn dust dey go."

@shizzleblinqs:

"Even tho e sweet, I no go still like cause na Davido that’s how Wizkid fans are loyal."

@itz_legenduche:

"Thank God my Fav you see life like nothing I love you 001."

@iam__ikelz:

"This is the joy of all creators all over the world. Being recognized for a creative art. God bless you @davido."

@bigg_chidex:

"Just imagine say @davido no da sing again watin we one da listen to."

@blessedprinx_cosmetics:

"This man no get wahala."

@big_chase_1:

"People being hyping other artists without any significant help to the street. Let be realistic Davido has brought most youngs to spotlight."

Davido goes clubbing with Pastor Adegboyega

Legit.ng had reported that an X user observed that Pastor Tobi Adegboyega was part of the people who followed Davido to a club in London.

The music star had gone there for a fun time, while his colleague, Wizkid, was also spotted in the same club.

In the recording, the clergy was drumming with Davido, and they both vibed to the music that was playing.

