Davido, in a video, spoke about the role he played in his friend Cubana Chiefpriest's debut single set to be released on the socialite's birthday

The video captured Cubana Chiefpriest beaming with smiles before performing the song amid cheers

However, Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest's handshake in the video has seen netizens stirring speculations about the song

Afrobeats star David Adeleke Davido has showed support for his friend and celebrity barman and socialite Cubana Chiefpriest, whose real name is Pascal Okechukwu, ahead of the release of his debut single.

Recall that Chiefpriest joined list of prominent figure in the Nigerian entertainment industry to venture into music after he disclosed plans to release his debut song 'More Money' off his album titled CP No Small.

Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest's handshake stirs speculations about socialite's incoming song. Credit: davido/cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

As proof, Chiefpriest had also shared a video of him with popular cinematography, Director Pink, as he disclosed the song, which will be out on his birthday in April, would also be released alongside a video.

Davido speaks about his role on CP's new song

The DMW label boss in a video shared on Cubana Chiefpriest's page expressed how proud he was of his bestie, while revealing he was the executive producer.

"I executively produced CP's new song," Davido said in the video.

He also shared how he directed the celebrity barman's video shoot as Chiepriest was seen smiling in a clip.

Another clip showed Chiefpriest appeared to be performing his song amid cheers from Davido and onlookers.

Cubana Chiefpriest performs his new song for Davido, others. Credit: cubanachiefpries

Source: Instagram

However, towards the end of the video, Chiefpriest and Davido stirred speculations about the song with an unusual handshake.

Watch video of Davido speaking about Cubana Chiefpriest's soon-to-be-released song below:

What fans are saying about Chiefpriest's video with Davido

Amid the applause from fans, some netizens stirred speculations about Cubana Chiefpriest's song as they claimed it was meant for some category of people.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

bigm_pictures said:

"So soon cp go Dey go show."

razzyisking wrote:

"30BG mount you normally!! Straight to number 1… make them nor use am play!"

bigoliver11_ said:

"Make the gbedu sha sweet make Burna no go laugh."

morgantobby wrote:

"Grammy loading long face how far ? @akpimmuo help me call long face."

1956_gc.jpg said:

"this one nobi song wey them dey play for outside o."

charles_fearbaby said:

"Cp no small song and money na water promotion go cry and we the 30BG mount for you."

yung__emperor reacted:

"Nothing u wan tell me, dis one nah for Egede I don comot hand."

lilken697 said:

"See that smile @davido my oga my new song title Mindset is out now on all platforms."

iztonik wrote:

"Make una fine who never blow put money for their head no be all this one wey una dey do,go and bring people up learn from that same davido weybe your friend."

libertychibueze said:

"Get you a friend and ally like OBO, e get why.... He is 100 percent progressive minded."

Davido, CP at NBM gathering

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest were spotted at a Neo Black Movement gathering, to the surprise of many.

The Neo Black Movement, which is popularly known as the Black Axe confraternity, is reportedly a male brotherhood group that focuses on intellectual radicalism and the pursuit of Pan-African struggles.

However, over the years, the Black Axe confraternity has raised questions in the minds of people, and Davido’s presence at one of their gatherings drew the attention of many Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng