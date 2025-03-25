Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest showed off the interiors of his Lagos mansion, from his sitting room to the garage

A video from a popular housing blog captured the aerial view of the businessman’s abode, showing how he furnished his home

The viral clip went on to show the range of cars he had in his possession as many debated over what was shown

Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest, whose real name is Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, has given fans and netizens an exclusive glimpse into his luxurious mansion in Lagos.

The nightlife mogul, who recently made headlines with a comment aimed at Afrobeats star Davido’s colleagues, was featured in a viral video showcasing his stunning home.

The video, created by a popular housing blog, Stunner Home, offered a detailed view of the businessman’s elegant living space, highlighting the soaring ceilings, lavish furniture, and high-end finishes.

It also took viewers through various distinctive areas of the mansion, including a sleek garage displaying his impressive collection of cars.

Chiefpriest was spotted in the video, guiding the camera through his lavish home.

Watch the video below:

Cubana Chiefpriest’s mansion trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

antonio_fayeun wrote:

"This is a cubicle or boys quarters without space now. I thought he lives in a spacious 4 to 6 acres of land property. When you aren’t privileged to see another’s farm, you will say yours is bigger. Big bay needs to grow up."

odogwukiwi said:

"Beautiful home but not close to a Mansion."

oluwoletosin said:

"Na half plot him take build d house ni."

kodedgeene reacted:

"E still a choked space.👀 make dem go Abuja, Ghana or abroad go see how rich people dey build “Home”. See how seating room tight. Baba dey bounce like say the house make sense."

steensonnjaaji said:

"Money na water 💧 no man is richer no human being dare to even come close . Biafra man for the world."

mrs_fortune_1 wrote:

"Helen coming to redrag him😂😂😂😂 cp na you fit husband snatchers."

ammy_1979 said:

"Baby mama in Kenya after seeing this house will not sleep tonight."

mo.nday501 wrote:

"Na Wetin Kenya woman won enjoy be this."

bdaoflagos said:

"Life’s good, when you taste wealth you will understand."

lordgbabby wrote:

"Very nice house but nothing spectacular."

Cubana Chiefpriest brags about building a country home

Legit.ng also reported that Chiefpriest opened up about building a mansion in his village.

In an interview with Media host Ebuka Obi Uchendu, the Imo state-born star revealed that he set up a country home in his village after he saw his fellow Igbo businessman

He went on to highlight that there was healthy competition within the Igbo community to flourish in their endeavours and assist those who need support.

