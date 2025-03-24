Nigerian singer Davido and his bestie Cubana Chiefpreist shared one of their good moments in Ghana

Legit.ng reports that the entertainers stormed the neighbouring country for an event headlined by the musician

During the anticipated show, a viral video captured the moment Wizkid’s hit song Kese Kese was played in the background and how the two friends reacted to it

Nigerian singer Davido, born David Adeleke, and his close friend Cubana Chiefpriest, whose real name is Pascal Okechukwu, have been making waves online following their recent trip to Ghana.

The duo visited the Gold Coast country, where Davido headlined a major event.

Wizkid's song comes on at event Davido headlined. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest, @wizkid

Source: Instagram

A video from the event captured moments of Davido and his team casually hanging out on the premises.

As the DJ played the infectious hit "Kese Kese" by Davido's rival, Wizkid, Chiefpriest couldn’t help but get caught up in the vibe, nodding and moving to the rhythm.

Meanwhile, Davido remained still, unbothered, as the crowd around them celebrated and danced to the tune.

Watch the video below:

Still, on their Ghanaiian trip, Cheifpriest threw a jab at his best friend Davido’s colleagues.

A clip went viral showing Chiefpriest in the company of the Afrobeats star and his team members as they boarded his private jet.

He wondered out loud why people would not be envious of the singer. Chiefpriest claimed that Davido’s colleagues couldn’t afford to purchase a private jet which fuelled their unwarranted resentment towards him.

DJ plays Wizkid's song at show Davido performed in. Credit:@davido, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest’ reaction to Wizkid’s Kese trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

gail_a_mighty wrote:

"Chief priest trying to take David some good pictures."

chidozieprosper384 said:

"I know he didn’t vibe on it, but even if he did, 001 is free minded❤️ not like Wikipedia that will even walk out of the premises."

awajis_wells.4320 wrote:

"Osakpolor dey fell the vibes normally but just dey try maintain steeze."

eke7769 said:

"See as person husband fresh anyhow , only chioma fit rum nam."

gail_a_mighty wrote:

"Chief priest trying to take David some good pictures."

camila_michael_ said:

"Happy soul ❤️❤️ wuna wey no love Davido how wuna di take sleep?"

awajis_wells.4320 wrote:

"Osakpolor dey fell the vibes normally but just dey try maintain steeze."

blakkie_jay wrote:

"How does CP do this? Morning in hongkong, afternoon in Brazil, night in Ghana."

itzlinda_bae said:

"Happy people everywhere, OBO be giving them joy love struck, love struck."

giftoblack wrote:

"That’s why he’s the Biggest in Africa."

olatoyide_0911 reacted:

"Belle na water no sabi pass to dey flex him belle upandan."

Davido mistakenly uploads video of ex, Sophia Momodu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido got internet users talking once more about his complicated relationship history.

The musician who recently released a single off his incoming album 5ive mistakenly uploaded an old video of him and his ex-lover, Sophia Momodu.

The throwback video that has since gone viral showed what the Afrobeats star and his baby mama were doing in a room.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng