Davido's bestie Cubana Chiefpriest has ventured into the music industry as he teased his debut album

The celebrity barman who shared a video of him with popular female cinematographer Director Pink shared what they were working on

Cubana Chiefpriest also revealed the name of a track from his debut album as well as the release date, stirring reactions

Popular celebrity barman and socialite Cubana Chiefpriest, whose real name is Pascal Okechukwu, is the latest prominent figure in the Nigerian entertainment industry to venture into music.

Cubana Chiefpriest, who was spotted at an event in Ghana with his bestie and music star Davido, in a recent statement disclosed he was set to drop his debut song 'More Money' off his album titled CP NO Small.

Cubana Chiefpriest first single to be out on April 2. Credit: cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The celebrity barman also shared a video of him with popular female cinematographer Director Pink as he disclosed she would be the one to direct the video shoot.

Chiefpriest also lamented the cost of shooting a music video as he said,

"Una No Tell Me Say Na This Kind Money Una Dey Use Shoot Better Music Video."

He disclosed that the music video will be on his birthday which falls on April 2.

"Well, My Very First Single *MORE MONEY* Out Of My Album #CpNoSmall Is Ready & My Super Talented Sister @directorpink_ Will Be Shooting The Video. Droppin On My Birthday 2nd April. I’m So Excited😆 Because I Must Definitely Whaoo😳 The World," he added.

Cubana Chiefpriest shares video of him with Director Pink. Credit: cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Verydarkman also dropped a debut song 'Body of Christ' during the heat of his exchange with gospel singer Mercy Chinwo.

Watch a video of Cubana Chiefpriest with Director Pink below:

Reactions as Chiefpriest ventures into music

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read the comments as they anticipated Chiefpriest's song.

urche_uc said:

"Chief priest smile Kwanu The money long like that."

frankchinonsochima reacted:

"Congratulations in advance Odogwu himself."

obi_cubana said:

"Na to book you for performance at 50 for 50 ooo! But I fit affor you?"

sir_arizona14 wrote:

"Better jam ooooh, jam way we put on replay the other day."

ego_na_eje_ije1 said:

"@cubana_chiefpriest Grammy is the target."

garmaway reacted:

"Cepete drop am , we 30BG go stream na 🇧🇪 music na water 💦 cp no small."e

jane_kearing reacted:

"Hope say godfather feature you on 5ive oo cuz it gon be a mad combo."

tonyezenwa said:

"Hit me up when you ready for remix CP na all of us go chop this music money."

eez.jeez reacted:

"Amen we can't wait to eat once it's ready... Money ma water more life sir we deh the same birth month omg."

Yul Edochie reportedly ventures into music

Legit.ng also reported that actor Yul Edochie reportedly launched a music label and also signed an artiste.

A viral video showed the Nollywood star happily grooving to a song by his signee.

Celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut in a caption of a video of Yul grooving to a song, wrote:

"Yul Edochie don sign new artiste ooo! Congratulations my friend! Everyone let’s show some love, go stream the song “Amen."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng