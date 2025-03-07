VeryDarkMan may be pivoting towards the music industry soon as his new song 'Body of Christ' hit YouTube Music

VeryDarkMan's producer shared the update as well as the YouTube link for fans to stream the new song

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VeryDarkMan had dropped a snippet of the song as a jab directed at gospel singer Mercy Chinwo

The number of social media personalities venturing into music is growing as Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, became the latest online-made celebrity to join the list.

Popular social media critic VDM, on Friday, March 7, set a new record for himself since making it to the spotlight.

VDM's new song, Body of Christ, was released on the music-sharing platform YouTube Music.

According to VDM's producer Sojistar, the new song, which has gained attention, is now available on YouTube Music.

He also disclosed that it would be uploaded on other popular streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify next.

"Verydarkblackman Body of Christ Now available on YouTube Music," he wrote in part.

The new song cover also came with a cross design as well as VDM's name, title and the producer's name.

Details about VDM's Body of Christ

The social media critic's song is a response to gospel singer Mercy Chinwo after she sued him for defamation.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mercy Chinwo demanded compensation worth N1.1 billion for damages.

VDM's lawyer Deji Adeyanju, in a viral tweet, had disclosed that his client had no money to pay to anyone.

"What I know is that VDM does not have N100k anywhere in the world to give anyone. People just be wasting their time for nothing," Deji Adeyanju wrote in a tweet.

Listen to an audio of VDM's debut song now on YouTube Music below:

Listen to the song on YouTube below:

Reactions as VDM's song drops on YouTube music

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed an update about VDM's song as netizens asked when it would be available on other streaming platforms. Read the comments below:

ogsautiii said:

"Make TikTok people no see this sound ohh."

oliver_of_lagos reacted:

"I don follow u ooo hope say u get integrity oooo."

lucypretty647 wrote:

"Audio mark and the rest."

ayomide_micheals_hmk said:

"We did it laslas, you’re now officially our RATEL Producer."

henzy_surest wrote:

"Nah why we Dey call am Goat E Dey always turn up."

sammyjay_authentic_designs wrote:

"Sojistar na this song wey VDM post go add to your value. VDM be like Grace to some like you, and a pain to the wrong people."

djbulus_kd5833 said:

"I so much love this Song, VDM (THE KING 👑) OF THE RATEL FAMILY NO DEY CARRY LAST."

official_austin001 said:

"VDMs come back is inevitable."

VDM compares Portable to Mercy Chinwo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the controversial critic compared Street Pop star Portable Zazu to gospel singer Mercy Chinwo.

According to VDM, Portable, who is known for causing drama on and offline, was more spiritual than Mercy Chinwo.

The critic also expressed a desire to feature Portable Zazu on his newly released song.

