Yul Edochie has hinted that he is now a record label owner, as he recently released a video suggesting the development

The Nollywood actor was seen in a viral video grooving to a song and adding a caption about his artist

Yul Edochie's second wife Judy Austin also seemingly congratulated her husband on his audacious move into the music industry

Nollywood actor and pastor Yul Edochie is the latest celebrity to venture into the competitive Nigerian music industry.

The movie star recently announced on his social media timeline that he had signed up a new artist.

Barely a year after Yul launched an online church, and promoted traditional religion, he has made an audacious move into the music industry.

Yul disclosed he has signed a new artist on his “record label” and has his first single out.

In a video shared on his TikTok page, Yul, dressed in traditional attire, was seen dancing gracefully to the new song of his “new artist.”

However, he has yet to reveal details about his music label, including its name.

Celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut in a caption of a video of Yul grooving to a song, wrote:

"Yul Edochie don sign new artiste ooo! Congratulations my friend! Everyone let’s show some love, go stream the song “Amen."

Judy Austin celebrates Yul Edochie

The actor's second wife and actress Judy Austin shared his pictures and celebrated his win.

While Judy didn't share the main reason for celebrating her husband, she hinted it was a new step in Yul's career in the entertainment industry.

An extract from Judy Austin's post read:

"I’m so so so so PROUD OF YOU MY LOVE. This is just the beginning of what God has in store for you my King. Your Light will continue to shine ever so bright and no man, woman or spirit can dim your light."

See Judy Austin's post below:

Watch the video of Yul Edochie grooving to his signee's song:

Reactions as Yul Edochie signs artistes

Several Nigerians found Yul Edochie's move to the music industry hilarious. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

priceless_zinny_ said:

"Confuse human being……From pastor to native doctor now to singer."

munaablu:

"Continue to confuse us till we learn to mind our business."

judy_obasiyul_autism1 wrote:

"I this what the side chick that has been married three times was shouting about? What a pity."

toscani_exclusivewears said:

"Jack of all trade nd master of none...so he is really competing wit his ex-wife?"

iam_nasacharity said:

"So because Queen May drop a song titled "komole" na watin make this tozo go sing sing this noise in the name of music?"

letsreview_movies said:

"Dead on arrival many business has he ventured into for the past three years, oga you are with a CURSED woman you can't EVER PROGRESS stop stressing yourself."

Yul Edochie's estranged wife drops songs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that May Edochie ventured into the music industry as she dropped a debut song.

May's song titled Komole saw her collaborate with a friend.

"Absolutely amazing! Ambassador Queen MAY is multi talented. What can't she do? May God increase you on every side," a fan said.

