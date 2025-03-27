VeryDarkMan has started his Body of Christ challenge amid his ongoing legal dispute with Mercy Chinwo

The social media critic shared different clips of Nigerians dropping different verses as they vibed to his 'Body of Christ' challenge

VeryDarkMan also revealed the monetary prize for whoever would win the challenge, stirring reactions from Nigerians, including some celebrities

Social media critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan or VDM, has kickstarted what appears to be a new challenge for his debut song Body of Christ.

Recall that VDM released the new song as a clap back at gospel singer Mercy Chinwo over their ongoing legal dispute.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the social media critic released Body of Christ with the help of a producer.

VDM had also dropped a comment about featuring Portable Zazu on the song, a comment that saw the Zeh Nation label boss slamming him.

VDM to give out N1 million to winner

In what appears to be a move to gain attention with his new song on social media, VeryDarkMan shared videos of some Nigerians dropping verses as they vibed to his jam.

The online critic, in a caption of the video, disclosed that the sum of N1 million was up for grabs for the winner.

"Who is winning the 1million naira?" he wrote.

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that an arrest warrant had been issued against VeryDarkMan amid his legal battle with Mercy Chinwo.

This was over his alleged defamation of Chinwo earlier in the year after he failed to appear before the magistrate court in Abuja.

Here are different clips of Nigerians dropping verses as they vibe to Verydarkman's Body of Christ song:

Reactions as Nigerians drop verses for VDM's song

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens pointed out who the critic should pick as the winner. Read the comments below:

dr.deeofficial said:

"1st Guy knows how to spit verses, 2nd Guy Creativity, 3rd Girl Melodically Artistic, 4th Guy is giving Shallipopi, 5th Guys Marlian vibes. All of them are great. I personally go for the 2nd guy."

prguy_ reacted:

"Second slide gather here!! He was stating the obvious fact."

maaju_de_bees commented:

"I think you should bring them together to create one official song @verydarkblackman."

izu_exy said:

"retired_madman2 did a very good job, his verse relates to the purpose of the song and the fight for better 9ja."

official_kingshed

"First guy is really good, but the second guy is lyrically better. He stated all the facts!"

man_like_mak said:

"First guy 500k, 2nd guy 500k Both of them finish work."

asian_bullet reacted:

"Abeg credit da 2nd guy already ooo, Man passed his msg very very well."

sojistar_producer wrote:

"Omo e hard to choose winner o."

VDM mimics Seyi Tinubu

In other news, Legit.ng recently reported a video of VDM mimicking Seyi Tinubu’s viral speech in Yola.

In the hilarious clip, VDM paced up and down his room while holding on to the remote he used as a microphone.

The critic mimicked some of Seyi Tinubu’s words and added his spin to them.

