An alleged message Asake's father sent to her mother has surfaced online amid call out by fans for not helping his ailing father

The singer had trended after a video of his ailing father surfaced online, it was claimed that the man needed money to treat himself

In the alleged chat, the man was begging for money to pay his house rent and his mother reacted to the alleged note

Nigerian singer, Ahmed Ololade better known as Asake has been trending online after a video of his alleged ailing father made it to the microblogging app.

Legit.ng had reported that Fatai Odunsi, aka Malo, Asake's alleged father, had called on Nigerians for help to treat himself.

Asake’mother replies his father. Photo credit@asakemusic/@ciceroadegoygaademidesasorewhyte/@bodestytv

Source: Instagram

In the alleged chat, the man was asking his alleged wife to be a mediator between him and their son, Asake.

According to him, his estranged wife should talk to Asake for him so that the singer can send him money to pay for his rent.

Asake's mother replies his father

In the post, Asake's mother allegedly replied his father's message.

Asake’'s fans react to message. Photo credit@asakemusic

Source: Instagram

She allegedly prayed for him to recover fast and be on his feet again.

However, the woman, who attended his son's concert abroad stated that she allegedly had no money to pay for her estranged husband's therapy.

Asake's alleged mother also didn't bring up the topic of speaking with the singer about his father's health.

See the post here:

Fans react to conversation between Asake's parents

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the alleged chat between Asake's parents. Here are some of the comments below:

@abiolakashaam reacted:

"God my mother, I will say it again God bless my mother Iya Biola will never support this, no matter what ."

mexxy_collecttions said:

"His father took good care of him when the mother left but when money enter he remembered only his mother,awake up call for all the men love yourself n invest in your old age."

@olabodeismailolusegun commented:

"Asake pls do your right as a son. Everything is well known to God according to one of your songs.Take care of that man. You are not wise as God that put you in that position for him to come back to you for help."

@tolatee007 wrote:

"Ashake please help ur father for the sake of God. Do ur part and leave the rest to God, we are not in a position to deal with our parents . God will keep taking u higher and higher in Jesus Name amen."

@eyeslawrence stated:

"As a children do your part and leave the rest for God , as a father be a good one. God will judge us all accordingly."

Asake marks Grammy nomination

Legit.ng earlier reported that singer Asake celebrated after he was nominated for the 2024 Grammy Award in the Best African Music Performance category.

In a clip online, Asake celebrated the milestone at a movie location by popping a bottle of drink.

Some ladies were in the background cheering him up and filming him as he marks his achievement.

Source: Legit.ng