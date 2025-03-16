Asake's father has granted an interview to speak about his son after first dragging him over his health challenge

He also shared the plan the singer has for his daughter as he confirmed that he was never a deadbeat father

Fans were excited about the good news and prayed for the singer and his father in the comment section

Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake has finally bowed to pressure and taken steps toward taking care of his father, Fatai Odunsi.

Legit.ng had reported that Odunsi cried out for help as a result of his ailing health. He begged for funds for treatment. His babymama also granted an interview about her role in his life.

In a recording made by Mr Milgaga, Asake's father said that he was pained because his son has not asked for him for a long time.

The ailing man also asserted that he was no longer fighting with him because he has taken up responsibility for his treatment.

Odunsi also pointed out that Asake has asked people to search for a house for him, and he was going to take responsibility of his abandoned daughter.

Odunsi speaks about raising Asake

The interviewer, Milgaga asked Asake's if he was responsible while he was a child. In his response, Asake said no one can ever tell him that he was not a responsible father.

The interviewer also corroborated what the elderly man said about himself. According to him, neighbours at Isale Eko, where Asake's father lives, stated that Asake father was responsible for the music star's welfare when he was growing.

Recall that some celebrities called out the singer after his father's video went viral.

See the post here:

What fans said about Asake's father's video

Reactions have trailed the video of what Asake's father said in the interview. Here are comments below:

@mrlilgaga reacted:

"Asake loves his family and now take responsibility. He was far from home but now close to home."

@bigvsay commented:

"Now I know where Asake inherited his good English from, like father like son."

@nothi_ngimpossiblewithgod said:

gagas_hype @asakemusic take a good step... am proud of you... take every negatives words from fans as positive because we all love you we all want you to do that right thing, am so proud you bro you are a good example for others."

@gagas_hypes stated:

"God bless him."

@callmebeydo shared:

"I’m happy now everyone is happy."

@tobbiewise wrote:

"I now understand the father's pain n point."

@hr_m666 commented:

"Asake next album go start with this sound ."

@gaskia_youngwayne said:

"Who are all this werey wey Dey inside picture self, na 20 people born asake ni? Kilode."

Lege Miamii reacts to Asake, father's saga

Legit.ng had reported that actor and matchmaker, Lege Miamii had blasted Asake for abandoning his father when he needed his help the most.

He stated that the singer's father called him, and he was ready to show Asake his father's voice note.

