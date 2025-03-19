Egungun has announced the birth of his first child with his beautiful wife, Poshotah, as they become parents

The skit maker shared lovely pictures taken during his wife's pregnancy shoot and also a picture they took with their baby

His colleagues and other celebrities were excited about the good news and congratulated them

Nigerian skit maker Kuye Oghenevwede Adegoke, popularly known as Egungun of Lagos, is now a father.

The skit maker shared the good news with his fans on social media after his wife welcomed their first child.

According to him, his wife gave birth to a baby girl, and they named her Nala, which means queen in Swahili.

The content creator disclosed that his baby was conceived in love, and she would grow in love as well.

Egungun shares pictures

In the post, Egungun teased his fans with pictures taken during his wife's pregnancy photo shoot.

In one of the pregnancy pictures, Egungun was holding his wife's tummy and in the other one, he held one leg of their baby's shoe.

He also shared another picture, the two of them took with their baby after she was born.

What celebrities said

Some celebrities including Bobrisky, Nkechi Blessing, Brother Shaggi and Cute Abiola and others all congratulated the latest parents.

Bobrisky said 'Finally' and shared some dancing emojis, while Brother Shaggi showered the newborn with prayers in the comments section of the post.

Recall that a personal tape of the skit maker had leaked a few months ago. Many thought the tape would end his marriage, however, Egungun of Lagos was unperturbed as he continued to shower love on his wife online.

Some celebrities also reacted to the video and showed support to his family.

How fans reacted to Egungun's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the skit maker. Here are some comments below:

@call_me_jossy08 stated:

"Congratulations oooooo this is so massive."

@brodashaggi commented:

"Congratulations brother. May this baby bring you both abundant happiness."

@nkechiblessingsunday reacted:

"My people, big big congratulations."

@thecuteabiola said:

"Biggest congratulations, this is the real 'its massive baby"

@popsongram wrote:

"No wonder she’s defending her husband few months ago when uba wan set her up, happy for you guys cheers."

@michealjanet_mj stated:

"Welcome to the month of March Nala, I rep March 27, we love you baby."

@kojhairways shared:

"Wow congratulations oooo ayo abaratintin ."

Nkechi Blessing lover reacts to Egungun's video

Legit.ng previously reported that Nkechi Blessing's lover Xxssive joined the league of celebrities encouraging Egungun over his viral tape.

He gave reason the skit maker made such a video that might affect his home and his career. Xxssive didn't spare the lady, who made the recording but blamed her and said that Egungun was forced into it.

In the clip, he told the content creator to take care of his wife and also advised his wife. He also wished the well and shard some lesson taken from the saga.

