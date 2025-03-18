Comedian Deeone has lost his TikTok account and shared the names of the people allegedly behind the attack on him

He called out Verydarkman and his fans and made some threats while sharing what he was capable of doing to them,

Fans in the comments section were divided by the post, a few supported him and blasted VDM while others supported the activist

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Aderombi Adedayo Martin, aka Deeone has shared his grievance online after he lost his TikTok account.

The reality star, who was dragged by media personality, Destiny Ezeyin, with real name Radiogad claimed that popular TikToker, Martins Vincent Otse (Verydarkman) and his fans base known as Ratels were allegedly responsible for his misfortune.

In the recording, the funny man labelled the social media activist as disrespectful, manipulator and a 'mumu'.

Deecone disclosed that VDM was playing with him. He alleged that VDM told people that the government was supporting his action.

The comedian bragged that he was going to stop VDM from manipulating innocent people. And also claimed that he was more sensible than VDM and his team.

Deeone speaks about his team

In the video, Deeone opened up about his team. He asserted that he has some of them in Nigeria and some others abroad.

Comedian Deeone also spoke about the corp member, who called out the government over the situation of the country.

He affirmed that people said he didn't react to the lady's video and explained that Raye, the corp member, had said it, and it was left for the government to take action about the things she said.

Recall that VDM and Deeone have been at each other's jugular for a couple of months now. Deeone has repeatedly dragged the activist online.

See the video here:

What fans said about Deeone's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions to the video made by Deeone below:

@val_of_lagos reacted:

"This one sweet my body, soon we no go dey see you for social media again."

@sirmcp commented:

"Dem no born ratels for this Instagram."

@kingsleynwokaocha said:

"That guy is not a very nice person we all know what he's doing."

@prince_igb_comedy wrote:

"Deeone the lord is your strength Verydarkblackman you need to have respect for the people you can nor just come out dey talk to people any how."

@browpro.ng stated:

"As the day goes by , Vincent Martins gets closer to his doom.We’ll all see it soon."

@4evayong9 commented:

"Sorry about ur account my gee but pls pls prove to us u truly have evidence against this man because he’s so full of him self , claiming is the most perfect man in Nigeria , blackmailing people."

Deeone speaks about his colleagues

Legit.ng had reported that comedian Deeone had bragged about his popularity and that of some of his colleagues, who were ex-reality show stars.

He called the names of the reality stars who, were still relevant till today and shared the reason the others were not.

However, not all fans agreed with him as they shared their opinion about his utterance in the comment section.

