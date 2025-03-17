Nigerian singer Davido has got internet users talking once more about his complicated relationship history

The musician who recently released a single off his incoming album 5ive mistakenly uploaded an old video of him and his ex-lover, Sophia Momodu

The throwback video that has since gone viral showed what the Afrobeats star and his baby mama were doing in a room

Nigerian singer Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, made waves online after he mistakenly shared a throwback video of himself with his ex-lover, Sophia Momodu

What the past lovers were doing in a room captured the attention of many as the video went viral online.

Sophia Momodu and Davido trend after their throwback surfaced. Credit: @sophiamomodu, @davido

Source: Instagram

In a now-deleted post on the artist's Snapchat, he was seen lying on a bed and having fun with Sophia Momodu.

The past lovers were engaged in a light heated moment that caused both of them to giggle.

However, when Sophia noticed that a camera was capturing them, she immediately came back to her normal self.

Although Davido deleted the video a few minutes after accidentally uploading it, a couple of blogs recorded the post and shared it on other social media platforms.

Sophia Momodu and Davido's relationship led to the birth of their daughter, Imade. However, the relationship ended, and they are now fighting for custody of their daughter.

Legit.ng previously reported that Sophia filed a counter-affidavit against Davido, which included reasons why the singer should be denied custody of their daughter, Imade Adeleke.

Sophia Momodu trends after Davido shared a throwback video of them. Credit: @sophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

Amid the ongoing child custody battle between the Unavailable hitmaker and his baby mama, Sophia Momodu, netizens dug out some of their old social media conversations.

As a series of throwback online conversations between the singer and the businesswoman surfaced, netizens quickly noted how much the past lovers were into themselves with the intense pleasantries.

In one message, Davido celebrated Sophia's birthday and expressed his love for her. In another, the mother of one appreciated the musician for being selfless and loving towards her. OBO reacted by confessing that he couldn't imagine life without Sophia.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Davido and Sophia’s throwback video

Netizens had different opinions about the video as some claimed it was to promote his new song. Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

edonehappen wrote:

"E don happen! Davido mistakenly posts a throwback video with his ex Sophiamomodu on Snapchat."

say_hey_to_blacks said:

"N so."

mrs_etin_iyen_ajayi wrote:

"No mistake here 😂😂😂😂😂 she wants to use her to promote music 😢 too bad for him."

bshdesse wrote:

"Snapchat throwback."

Sophia accuses Davido of using Imade

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Sophia Momodu decided to spill some more details regarding her child custody battle with the singer.

In a new update from her 102-paragraph counter-affidavit written to a Nigerian high court, Sophia alleged that Davido once used their little daughter Imade as part of his publicity stunt.

The businesswoman claimed that Davido bought their daughter a faulty Range Rover in 2021 for his media promotion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng