Nigerian singer Burna Boy has been embroiled in some relationship drama with women on social media

The Grammy-winning star has got fans moving from gushing over him being a lover boy to slamming him over his treatment of women

Legit.ng has taken a look at some of the women Burna Boy has allegedly been romantically linked with

Nigerian singer Burna Boy was recently embroiled in a lot of drama on social media over his relationships with women.

The Grammy-winning artist triggered a series of hot takes online over his situation with social media influencer, Sophia Egbueje, and this gave some netizens an insight into his treatment of women.

Burna Boy and the women he has been romantically linked with. Photos: @burnaboygram, @sophiaegbueje, @chloebailey

Today, Legit.ng will look at a list of women romantically connected with Burna Boy and how their relationship went.

1. Cynthia Morgan and Burna Boy:

When Burna Boy was still an upcoming musician trying to get noticed in the music industry, he was said to have been dating Cynthia Morgan, one of the biggest Nigerian dancehall singers at the time. Burna was rumoured to have been so smitten by Cynthia Morgan and he even appeared in one of her music videos for the song, Simatiniya. Now that a lot of years have passed, the two music stars are no longer in each other’s spaces and have no obvious communication with each other.

2. Burna Boy reportedly got Uju Stella pregnant:

In 2024, the Nigerian social media space was buzzing with news of Burna Boy’s past relationship with Uju Stella. The realtor came online to share her story of how she was in a relationship with the Grammy-winning singer before his rise to fame. Even though Burna Boy claimed that he paid Uju Stella for her services, suggesting that it was only transactional, she fired back by saying that they had been in a relationship for three years. She recounted how she got pregnant for the musician and how some unknown people broke into her house and she lost the pregnancy shortly after due to the traumatic experience.

3. Symbaserothick drags Burna over unpaid debt:

Another time Burna Boy made headlines over his situation with a woman was when American exotic dancer and model, Symbaserothick, called him out on social media over an unpaid debt. Many netizens suggested that Symba provided ‘services’ for Grammy-winning musician, but he refused to pay her the agreed amount. Symba vowed to mess him up if he didn’t do the needful. Judging by how she stopped dragging him, it was claimed that perhaps Burna did do the needful.

4. Burna Boy’s relationship with Stefflon Don:

Burna Boy reportedly started dating British rapper, Stefflon Don in 2019 and it ended in 2021. The lovebirds gave couple goals back to back online when the going was still good between them. Stefflon Don also mentioned in an interview that she believed Burna was the love of her life. However, things took a wrong turn along the way and fans started to notice that all did not seem to be well between them. The British rapper however acknowledged that Burna Boy was a man in the bedroom and she regretted their relationship ending. The music star also reportedly bought Stefflon a Rolls Royce Cullinan for her birthday amid rumours of their split, some fans called it a parting gift.

5. Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey:

In 2025, Burna Boy finally confirmed the rumours of him dating American singer, Chloe Bailey. The rumours started to spread after Chloe came to Nigeria for ‘Detty December’ in 2024. Some netizens wondered if it was a purely work visit or if there was more to it. However, with just a few days until Valentine's Day, Chloe Bailey came back to Nigeria and Burna Boy organised a lavish dinner party to welcome her. He also gifted her a luxury wristwatch in the presence of their friends. Chloe was also captured on video hanging out with Burna Boy at luxury beach houses and other nice places in Lagos as they shared kisses in full glare of the public.

6. Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje’s Lambo drama:

Fans had barely gotten over the news of Burna Boy’s romantic relationship with Chloe Bailey when a phonecall was exposed online of an Instagram influencer, Sophia Egbueje, speaking about how Burna Boy was on her neck to sleep with her and even promised to pay for the Lamborghini she wanted to buy. In the viral phone call, Sophia admitted to sleeping with Burna shortly before Chloe Bailey came to Nigeria to see him ahead of Valentine’s Day. The phone call caused a lot of online drama with netizens debating over Burna’s actions of not buying the Lambo as they took sides on the matter.

