NDC's 2027 presidential candidate Peter Obi made the claim during a television appearance on Sunday night, July 27

Obi responded directly when asked whether he believed the 2023 election numbers were cooked up against him

In a video interview seen by Legit.ng, the former Labour Party chieftain challenged Nigerian authorities on credibility ahead of the 2027 general elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has once again declared that he was the rightful winner of the 2023 presidential election, saying the officially declared result did not reflect the true outcome.

Obi made the comments on Sunday night, July 26, during an interview on Channels Television's "Politics Today" programme, monitored by Legit.ng.

Peter Obi says he won the 2023 presidential election, insisting the officially declared result did not reflect the true outcome. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Peter Obi claims numbers were cooked up

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (INEC) as the winner of the election.

But when the interviewer asked whether he believed he had won the 2023 presidential contest, Obi gave a one-word answer: "I did."

Pressed further on whether he felt the figures were manipulated against him, he again replied simply: "Yes."

Peter Obi alleges that the 2027 presidential election numbers were fabricated. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

During the interview, Obi appealed to Nigerian authorities to ensure that the 2027 general elections are free, fair, and credible, saying the West African country deserves leadership with competence and compassion chosen by the electorate without interference.

Obi ran in the 2023 presidential election on the Labour Party platform, polling over six million votes in that contest.

Obi's political journey since 2023

Since that election, Obi has remained one of the more prominent opposition voices in Nigerian politics.

The 65-year-old resigned from both the Labour Party and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections on May 29, 2026.

Read more on Peter Obi

Obi 'not interested in Nigeria's break-up'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi firmly denied claims that he harbours any agenda to break up Nigeria, pushing back against accusations made by a former northern governor.

Ali Modu Sheriff, a former governor of Borno state, had levelled serious allegations against Obi after the ex-Labour Party chieftain called on President Tinubu to resign or step aside due to the country's worsening security situation.

Obi rejected the characterisation entirely, pointing to his personal visits to some of the most conflict-affected communities in northern Nigeria as evidence that he is committed to the welfare of all Nigerians, regardless of region.

Source: Legit.ng