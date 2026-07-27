Breaking: 'I Won 2023 Election,' Peter Obi Declares
- NDC's 2027 presidential candidate Peter Obi made the claim during a television appearance on Sunday night, July 27
- Obi responded directly when asked whether he believed the 2023 election numbers were cooked up against him
- In a video interview seen by Legit.ng, the former Labour Party chieftain challenged Nigerian authorities on credibility ahead of the 2027 general elections
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has once again declared that he was the rightful winner of the 2023 presidential election, saying the officially declared result did not reflect the true outcome.
Obi made the comments on Sunday night, July 26, during an interview on Channels Television's "Politics Today" programme, monitored by Legit.ng.
Peter Obi claims numbers were cooked up
Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (INEC) as the winner of the election.
But when the interviewer asked whether he believed he had won the 2023 presidential contest, Obi gave a one-word answer: "I did."
Pressed further on whether he felt the figures were manipulated against him, he again replied simply: "Yes."
During the interview, Obi appealed to Nigerian authorities to ensure that the 2027 general elections are free, fair, and credible, saying the West African country deserves leadership with competence and compassion chosen by the electorate without interference.
Obi ran in the 2023 presidential election on the Labour Party platform, polling over six million votes in that contest.
Obi's political journey since 2023
Since that election, Obi has remained one of the more prominent opposition voices in Nigerian politics.
The 65-year-old resigned from both the Labour Party and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections on May 29, 2026.
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Obi 'not interested in Nigeria's break-up'
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi firmly denied claims that he harbours any agenda to break up Nigeria, pushing back against accusations made by a former northern governor.
Ali Modu Sheriff, a former governor of Borno state, had levelled serious allegations against Obi after the ex-Labour Party chieftain called on President Tinubu to resign or step aside due to the country's worsening security situation.
Obi rejected the characterisation entirely, pointing to his personal visits to some of the most conflict-affected communities in northern Nigeria as evidence that he is committed to the welfare of all Nigerians, regardless of region.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.