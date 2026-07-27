International graduates in Australia can stay and look for work for up to 3 years after finishing their degree.

Germany gives graduates 18 months to find work, costs noticeably less than the US, and offers 16 top-ranked universities.

The UAE has the most diverse student body in the world, with 65% of all undergrads coming from abroad

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has more than nine years of experience covering education and public affairs.

London, United Kingdom - Most international students have to return home after graduating, but in a handful of countries, a degree actually opens the doors for staying and building a career.

A July 2026 study by Edumentors, obtained exclusively by Legit.ng on Monday, July 27, 2026, reveals the best study destinations offering both world-class universities and post-grad work permits. Edumentors is an online tutoring platform and marketplace that connects school students with student-tutors from elite universities like Oxford and Cambridge.

Some countries permit international students to work part-time while studying. Stock image of students for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: EF Volart

Source: Getty Images

Best study abroad destinations 2026

The research examined more than 50 countries to determine which offer international students the best opportunities to study and stay on to work.

The report looked at how open each country is to foreign students, how affordable daily life is, and how strong its universities are in global rankings. The study also examined what graduates can actually do once they finish, tracking post-study visa lengths, work rights, and how easy it is to transition from student to employee.

These factors were combined to reveal where a degree is most likely to lead to a real career abroad.

1. Study abroad: Australia

International student share: 1 in 3 university students

1 in 3 university students Graduate unemployment: 2.7%

2.7% Post-study work rights: Up to 36 months

Up to 36 months Top-500 research universities: 29

29 Post-study visa: Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485)

Per Edumentor's report, Australia is believed to be the best country to study as an international student. Nearly a third of all undergrads here are from overseas, which means campuses are built around international life.

Graduates who want to stay can also apply for a post-study visa that runs up to 3 years, giving them a realistic runway to find work.

On top of that, Australia has 29 universities in the global top 500, so students aren't trading academic quality for immigration flexibility.

2. Canada offers three-year graduate work

Canada is also a great pick for students who want to study abroad. Graduates here receive a Post-Graduation Work Permit valid for up to 3 years, and they can apply without a job lined up first.

The country's foreign student numbers have also grown by 73% over the past five years, indicating that Canadian universities are expanding their international programs.

For students who are specifically aiming for North America, Canada is also around 20% cheaper to live in than the US.

3. Travel abroad: United Kingdom (UK)

The UK ranks third, with 58 universities in the Leiden global research top 500, more than any other country.

Those who earn a degree here get a 2-year Graduate visa to stay and look for work, which can convert into longer-term routes once employment is secured. About 23% of all students enrolled in British universities are also international, a proportion that has risen by 66% over the past five years.

Several countries in Europe and Asia offer affordable tuition and living costs in 2026. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

4. Why are students choosing UAE?

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) takes fourth place as one of the most welcoming countries to foreign students. Around 65% of its entire undergrad body is international, the highest proportion in the rankings. The UAE also has some of the lowest unemployment rates among fresh graduates (2.66%), which indicates that local employers are actively hunting for early-career professionals.

The Gulf country’s job-seeker visa runs for 4 months, making it more suitable for those who already have industry contacts.

Documents for UK student visa application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported on the documents needed for a UK student visa application.

The UK government, however, warned that missing or incorrect paperwork could delay a decision. The reminder was shared by UKVI on its official X account, @UKVIgovuk, and is also published on the UK government's Student visa guidance page.

As part of its #StudyReady campaign, UKVI urged prospective students to begin gathering their documents well before starting their visa applications.

Source: Legit.ng