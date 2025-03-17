Nollywood actor and filmmaker Yul Edochie’s personal life has become another topic of discussion online alongside his colleagues

Recall that the upcoming preacher and some actors were spotted in the infamous list of alleged gays in the industry

Actress Eve Esin during a recent interview was asked to share her knowledge on that, which has since caught the attention of netizens

Nollywood actress Eve Esin has weighed in on viral rumours linking some of her colleagues, including Desmond Eliot, Yul Edochie and Ken Erics, to homosexuality.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that controversial social media blog Gistlover released a list featuring various Nigerian celebrities and accused them of being in same-sex relationships.

Conversations around Gislover's infamous list resurfaces. Credit: @yulecohie, @eseevin, @kenerics

Source: Instagram

Eve Esin during a recent interview on Firstmate Multimedia's Where Is the Lie chat show touched on the matter after she was asked to confirm the list.

She responded by admitting that she saw the list online but was not in the best place to confirm its legitimacy.

When she was asked about female Nollywood stars reportedly having same-sex relationships, the subject became much more intriguing.

Eve hinted refused to speak further and noted that she would wait till a similar list of female celebrities emerged before discussing on the matter.

Watch the video below:

While Yul and some of his colleagues are yet to clarify the allegations, politician Desmond Elliot has finally responded to questions regarding his sexuality.

In a TVC interview, Desmond dismissed the charges as unfounded and unworthy of his answer.

"Why would I respond to an allegation that neither increases nor decreases my life?" he asked.

He denied the allegation, saying, "I am not gay." The Surulere legislator also raised the alarm about bloggers' unregulated influence, calling the government to consider regulating sites such as Gistlover, which he claims thrive on personal assaults and false rumours.

The blogger previously claimed to have evidence and witnesses to back up its assertions. Many of those on the list acted fast to protect their reputations.

Also, Big Brother Naija Frodd, who also made it to the contentious list did not waste in firing shots at Gistlover.

While fans and netizens were taken aback by the people who were mentioned on the list, BBNaija Frodd furiously attacked Gistlover for adding his name to it.

Frodd reacts to Gistlover's list. Credit: @callmefrodd

Source: Instagram

The father of two called his creator to vindicate him and noted that these rumours were spreading because he had fame and wealth. He further noted that Gistlover was lucky to be a faceless blog as he heaped insults on them.

Eve Esin sustains leg injury

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood star Eve Esin was hurt while supporting the Super Eagles during their semi-final AFCON battle against South Africa's Bafana Bafana.

The actress shared a photo of her injured leg as she celebrated Nigeria's victory. She revealed that she suffered an injury while aggrieved by the penalty kick awarded to South Africa that made them score their first goal.

Despite her sorrow, Eve is glad to be a Nigerian and grateful that something is working well for us despite the economy.

