Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, dropped another bombshell amid her ongoing child custody with singer

The businesswoman, in her 102-paragraph counter affidavit, accused the musician of using their daughter for publicity stunts

Sophia claimed that the Timeless singer bought their child a “dead-on-arrival Range Rover” as she shared his intentions for doing so

David Adeleke, aka Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu, is still spitting more regarding her child custody battle with the singer.

In a new update from her 102-paragraph counter-affidavit written to a Nigerian high court, Sophia alleged that Davido once used their little daughter Imade as part of his publicity stunt.

Sophia Momodu said Davido bought their daughter a "dead Range Rover". Credit: @realimadeadeleke, @thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

The businesswoman claimed that Davido bought their daughter a faulty Range Rover in 2021 for his media promotion.

According to Sophia, the publicity increased his rating as a caring father.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She also pointed out that she discovered that the car wasn’t new and was delivered as a “dead-on-arrival car”.

“The car kept breaking down. Most times, the car was parked at the mechanic’s place for repairs rather than being used for our daughter’s mobilization, thereby putting I and our daughter at great risk during its frequent breakdowns on major highways,” she told the court.

See the post below:

Sophia Momodu’s claims spur reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

timothy_finesse:

"You have money to rent an apartment of 27 million but you can’t afford a car, ehn baby. Dey play my fans."

jasuyi24:

"Baby mama business with celebrities is a very lucrative business oh. SMH"

palash_kiddies:

"Don’t stress anymore, he said you should keep her auntie."

soniaohwofasa:

"The Dior bag wey he buy for him pikin wey u dey use nko?"

laurielondon818:

"The car was dead on arrival. Which one have you bought for Imade? You should have returned the dead on arrival car."

studentnurse.angel:

"Awwww, what of the Dior bag? Was it for promotion too? Sophia sophia “year of the return”.

teeh_lyfstyle:

"This is beginning to look like spite. Like she’s fighting because of another reason not just for her daughter. Because what’s all these information about.."

debo__christopher:

"Sophia bad character don Dey come out small small."

jaylodolls:

"The car move abi he no move baby?"

Sophia Momodu shares her fears

An old video of Sophia Momodu resurfaced online, revealing her deepest fear.

In the Instagram Live session from 2022, Sophia expressed that her greatest fear was having to raise Imade alone, a fear that had unfortunately become her reality.

Sophia emphasised that she had never wanted to be a single mother, but her worries had materialised.

Source: Legit.ng