The UK government's official guidance outlines specific conditions a person must meet before they can legally give up their British citizenship

Renouncing British citizenship only affects the individual applicant, but the guidance flags a potential impact on future children

The official page confirms two significant consequences that take effect once a person successfully gives up their British status

The UK government has outlined two significant consequences facing anyone who chooses to formally give up their British citizenship, according to official guidance published on the GOV.UK website.

The first major consequence is that a person's right to live in the United Kingdom will be directly affected once they surrender their citizenship.

Government just listed 2 key consequences for those who renounce citizenship. Photo credit: Education Images/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The second is that while the decision does not alter the status of existing family members, it could affect the nationality status of any children the individual has in future.

Who Can Apply to Renounce British Citizenship

According to the official GOV.UK guidance on renouncing British nationality, applicants must already hold another citizenship or nationality, or be in the process of obtaining one, before they can give up their British status.

The process is open to those who are at least 18 years old, or younger if they are married. Applicants must also be of sound mind, though exceptions can be made where renunciation is deemed to be in a person's best interest.

The types of British status a person can renounce include British citizenship, British Overseas Territories citizenship, British Overseas citizenship, British Subject status, and British National (Overseas) status.

More than one of these can be surrendered at the same time through a single application.

Why Someone Might Give Up British Citizenship

A common reason cited in the guidance is the desire to take up citizenship in another country that does not permit dual nationality.

Once an application is accepted, the individual receives a declaration of renunciation as formal proof that they are no longer British.

The guidance makes clear that the process is a significant and binding legal step, with direct implications for where a person can live and for the nationality of their future children.

UK Government releases information about British passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government outlined the six types of British nationality that qualify a person to apply for a British passport.

British citizenship is the most common category, but holders of overseas, subject, and protected person statuses are also eligible.

Source: Legit.ng