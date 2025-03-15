A nurse who treated late Mohbad when he was alive has shared what truly happened that led to his death

While the coroner inquest was going on, the lady said that she gave him three injections which he reacted to

Fans were divided in the comment section as they traded blame and called out Wunmi in the post

The nurse in charged of Imole Aloba, aka Mohbad's treatment, has testified in court and shared how the singer died.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had died in his prime at 27 as music lovers mourned his demise.

Fans react to nurse's testimony. Photo credi@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

During the coroner inquest which took place a few days ago, she said that she was called by Spending, one of Mohbad's friends, to come and treat the singer. According to her, she gave him three injections, Tetanus, Paracetamol, and antibiotics.

The singer had asked her which injection she was giving him, and she listed them for him.

The nurse asserted that after she administered two injections, Wunmi, late Mohbad's widow, told her that her husband has ulcer.

She had to blame her for not telling her before. The nurse added that after he took the third injection, he stated reacting to it and went to throw up.

The lady also disclosed that two people, Djbami and Wunmi led Mohbad to the bathroom to vomit and when he came back, he had developed goose bumps.

However, Wumi said that was how he normally reacts to injection.

The nurse further shared that she and Djbami had to rush him to the pharmacy to get an antidote, by them Mohbad was already convulsing at home.

She also explained that they called Djbami to inform him, and she told them to take him to the hospital.

Nurse speaks about school

While speaking in court, the nurse explained that she was coming from Cotonou where she went to process her admission when she saw Spending's missed calls.

Another person, who introduced himself as Djbami also called her and informed her about Mohbad's condition.

However, she couldn't go the first day but went to see Mohbad the second day.

Recall that after the death of the singer, a lot of controversies sprang up, leading to court cases.

See the post here:

What fans said about nurse's testimony

Here are some of the comments from fans about the post:

@jamienuels said:

"So as rich as he was, do you mean that he couldn't afford or you people couldn't have taken him to a proper hospital, I think they need to lock all of you up. Toying with a life ... Oma se o."

@tomsakeeb stated:

"The poor boy probably died from an adverse reaction to the medication. If it was a serious country, they will first ask you if you react to any medication before they give you. Unfortunately we are still behind in that country. May his soul rest in peace. They should just bury him."

@footieby_handmade631 commented:

"Omoh this nurse go just dey regret the day dem born am, cos life go don Taya her I am so sure she is innocent."

@prettygirlsimi reacted:

"I’m not in medical o Buh you see that Antibiotics injection is not for everybody,it react so fast inside body, the antibiotics drugs alone is very strong."

Mohbad's father speaks about Wunmi

Legit.ng had reported that Mohbad's father made some claims against his daughter-in-law and his ex-wife, who is Mohbad's mother.

In a video which surfaced online, he claimed the widow of his son was responsible for the singer's death.

According to him, he heard a voice note where Mohbad was telling his wife that if she kills him, she cannot kill all his family.

