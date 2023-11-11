Nigerian singer Asake is still happy he was nominated for the 2024 Grammy Award in the Best African Music Performance category

In a clip online, the singer decided to celebrate his achievement at a movie location by popping a drink

Some ladies were in the background cheering him up and filming him as he marks his achievement

Nigerian Afrobeat singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, is still basking in the euphoria of his nomination at the 2024 Grammy Award.

Recall that Legit. ng had reported that the singer and Olamide were nominated in the Best African Performance category for the 2024 Grammy Award.

A clip of where the singer, who was a former dancer, marked his laudable feat was seen on social media. Asake went to a video location to celebrate, and he was joined by some ladies who hailed him while filming him.

Asake popped a drink to mark his nomination

In the clip, singer Asake was wearing a brown top and trousers as he held a bottle of drink, which he popped into the air.

One of his hit songs played in the background while people around him joined the celebration.

See the clip of of the celebration here:

Fans react to the video where Asake was marking his victory

Netizens have reacted to the clip of sake at a movie location celebrating. Here are some of the comments below.

@hassanazama:

"This is great but why was Seyi is not nominated."

@big7record:

"Burna really paved the way and made grammy an easy catch for naija."

@da_milare_dc:

"If u are Asake fans gather here and follow me."

@koko_barbz:

"With Asake trousers I can sow iro and buba, use the remaining material do gele."

@waz.kid_:

"Celebrnt omo olope."

@nailsbynenab:

"Why Africa don’t have any awards shows that accommodates American artists, without collaborations?"

@dinzzylb:

"Mumu never touched am him dey celebrity am awon wereyy."

@super_star_seuness:

"Super star jaiye lor."

@laredo149:

"Bro next album go scatter everywhere this fame done too stand abeg ."

